Thin Line Fest is virtual March 23-28

Thin Line Fest, the biggest documentary film festival in Texas, returns virtually March 23-28. Streaming specialists Falcon Events present Thin Line Fest 2021 by delivering six days of world-class cinema and music directly to viewers. The virtual fest includes 27 features, 44 shorts, and 17 musical performers. All programs are live-streamed directly into the audience’s homes for free.

Thin Line Fest 2021 is a unique live virtual experience, allowing audience members to experience real-time screenings together. The virtual platform offers allows viewers to mingle with filmmakers, musicians, and other film lovers in virtual venues between screenings and performances.

“Over the previous year, most festivals have adopted an on-demand format similar to Netflix,” said Thin Line founder Joshua Butler. “Thin Line Fest has instead focused on creating an ‘in the moment’ and live experience across six days of watch-it-or-miss-it programming.”

“The movie-going experience has changed, obviously, but filmmakers are still telling important stories,” said Butler. “We’re thrilled to offer viewers the opportunity to see films they ordinarily might not get a chance to see — all from the safety and comfort of their couches.”

Thin Line Fest 2021

Thin Line Fest 2021 showcases acclaimed documentary films from across the globe. The line-up includes an Oscar-nominated short, ten international films celebrating US premieres, and two world premieres. Works featured at film festivals like Slamdance, IDFA, Sundance, Visions De Reel, Big Sky, and SXSW are also featured. Live-streamed performances from some of the most respected musical artists in Texas are also offered.

Stories are set in Russia, Iran, Brazil, and across the USA, and features award-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmakers. Timely topics include environment, education, social injustice, music-movement-arts, space exploration, and incarceration reform. Advocacy for disabilities, political action, universal workforce, LGTBQ, major-city gentrification, military history, and photography are all topics.

Documentaries and Live Musical Performances

“A Concerto is a Conversation,” an Academy-award nominated short documentary film, and feature film The Falconer are scheduled for the virtual fest. Musical performers include Rosegarden Funeral Party, Medicine Man Revival, and Vandoliers. Register to attend or check out the full schedule of events for Thin Line Fest 2021 at thinline.us/.

Thin Line Film is the longest running documentary film festival in Texas. Organizers say “We love documentaries because real life is more interesting than fiction! Generally, we believe that documentaries should communicate the Truth. However, we love watching documentaries when we can’t tell if it’s real or not!”

Thin Line Music, the soundtrack of the festival, is a perfect mix of styles from national and regional acts on small and intimate stages. Thin Line is a one-of-a-kind festival. Powered by Falcon Events, they’ve combined the best of modern media to create an engaging, multi-layered experience that appeals to all.

