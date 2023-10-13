Facebook

Our next cold front is on our northwestern doorstep, and will make for a cool, windy afternoon – and a cool weekend.

The cold front should move through our area between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. We’re starting out mostly cloudy, muggy and warm ahead of the front, but will be cooler, gusty and less humid behind it with clearing skies. High temps will vary across our area since the front will arrive in some areas later than others, so Dallas and Fort Worth will likely be a degree or two cooler than Waxahachie and Cleburne.

Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 70’s, and will have mostly clear skies for the annular eclipse tomorrow. We’ll still have breezy north winds, so keep a sweater or hoodie on hand. Overnight lows will settle around 50°. From there we drop into the low 70’s Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the upper 40’s, then Tuesday we start to rebound with highs in the mid 70’s. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll warm up to around 80°, with our next chance of rain and another cold front arriving Thursday.