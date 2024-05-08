Amegy Bank Shines Spotlight on Small Businesses

Facebook

Amegy Bank has joined with Live Nation @ Dos Equis Pavilion to launch the Spotlight on Small Business campaign. The goal of this promotion is to recognize small businesses across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area that are making a real difference in their communities. The promotion also provides special benefits such as Fast Lane Access and Presale opportunities for all Amegy Bank clients during the 2024 concert season.

To enter, submit a nomination through the Live Nation site and tell us why your favorite business deserves a spotlight. Nominations will be accepted now through July 26, 2024. One grand prize winner, along with two runner ups, will be selected and announced in September. Official rules apply.

The 2023 winners of Amegy Bank’s Spotlight on Small Business competition were Prospera Healthcare, serving children in Dallas, El Paso, and San Antonio; and Underdog Kennels, located in Dallas.

Small Business Eligibility

To be eligible, the business should be a small, independently owned and operated for-profit company (i.e., its business brand is not connected to a larger corporation). It should operate primarily in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, and have under 500 employees. The business should be non-partisan, and have been in operation for two years or more. It should have Annual Total Revenue below $20 Million.

The Small Business Spotlight’s Grand Prize is a $5,000 check; plus one Rock Flight® consisting of two tickets to a select Live Nation®️ produced and promoted concert. The concert must be held in the United States during the 2025 concert season (excludes Festivals). The grand prize also includes round-trip, economy class air transportation for two, one double occupancy standard hotel room for two nights and three days; and a $200 pre-paid cash card to use toward ground transportation. Tickets are subject to availability, venue capacity, age, and artist restrictions.

The First Place Prize is a $2,500 check, and Second Place Prize is a $1,000 check. For more information, visit amegybank.com/business/landing/spotlight-on-small-business/.

Amegy Bank

A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., Amegy is a leading Texas bank with $14 billion in assets and about 1,000 employees. In 2023, Amegy earned six Best Brand Awards, 20 Greenwich Excellence Awards, seven Middle Market and 13 Small Business Excellence Awards, ranking third among all U.S. banks. With more than 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local decision making and financial knowledge. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes, particularly family-owned businesses, and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management and other products and services that help companies grow. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, wealth management and mortgage solutions.

Amegy Bank has 10 DFW banking centers with market coverage extending across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region: Love Field; Monticello; Northwest Plaza; Addison; North Irving; Willow Bend; Richardson; Saint Ann Court, Fort Worth; and Bishop Arts. Their newest bank center opens this summer in Arlington.