Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction Raises Record $2.2 Million

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction raised a record-breaking preliminary amount for Texas youth, bringing in more than $2.2 million. The Auction kicked off October 6, with the sale of the Grand Champion Market Steer. This year’s prize-winning steer was purchased by Frank Deel with his generous bid of $160,000, a new record for the State Fair of Texas.

With 424 steers competing in the Youth Market Steer Show this year, earning the Grand Champion title was no easy feat. After hundreds of steers and hours of judging, the final decision was made; Jett Hale from Roberts County 4-H, age 15, took home the grand prize for his winning steer, “Bryce”.

Elizabeth Norwood from Ellis County 4-H sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer to State Fair Concessionaires and State Fair Rides and Games Operators for $50,000. The Grand Champion Market Barrow, owned by Bryleigh Beyers of Hale County 4-H, sold to the Briscoe and Carpenter families for $30,000. Hagan Burzynski of Grimes County 4-H sold his Grand Champion Market Broiler to Chris Rozzell for $26,000.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb, owned by Holden Wise of Brown County 4-H, sold to the Amy & Les Ware Foundation for $30,000, and the Grand Champion Market Goat, owned by Blaze Mock of Erath County 4-H, sold to The Chambless Family Foundation for $35,000.

State Fair of Texas Employees Bids

An annual tradition since 2015, full-time employees of the State Fair of Texas pitch in to purchase an animal in the Auction. Continuing that tradition for the eighth year in a row, the State Fair team bid on two animals, a Breed Champion Market Barrow owned by Lexi York of Valley View FFA, for $12,000, and a Breed Reserve Champion Market Barrow owned by Madisyn Henderson of Carson County 4-H, for $6,000. Because the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program truly embodies the State Fair’s mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement, the team feels very passionate about contributing to this cause.

The annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction represents the extreme dedication by the exhibitors, and the planning and efforts of the passionate individuals who organize the event. The Auction is considered the heart and soul of the livestock department. In a typical year, the Youth Livestock Auction brings families and friends together, benefiting the community while providing fairgoers with some good, old-fashioned fun. Approximately 3,100 entries from around the state competed for one of the coveted 582 spots in the Auction this year.

The students who earn a spot in the Auction get to sell their animals to the highest bidder. Students then receive a previously determined maximum payment for their animal, with all excess proceeds donated to the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program. The Program benefits students who have competed in youth livestock events at the State Fair, as well as students attending high schools in the Fair Park area. Through the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, the State Fair has awarded more than $30 million in auction awards and scholarships.

Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction

The State Fair supports the students who participate in its youth livestock competitive events in their pursuit of higher education through the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive any government funding or support. Its nonprofit purpose is funded through the proceeds from the annual State Fair of Texas event. The net proceeds from the Fair are used to help preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations – to help put on the next great State Fair of Texas. Help support the Fair’s mission of celebrating all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment by attending the State Fair of Texas, running through October 22.