Moms Rule the Day May 12 At Local Restaurants

Moms are Queens for the Day on May 12, and North Texas restaurants and venues are eager to help families celebrate their matriarch in style. We’ve listed a few more places in the DFW area to help you plan a special day for your mom.

Enjoy quality time with Mom at Punch Bowl Social, where they offer a delectable Mother’s Day brunch for the entire family at all locations. Favorites like the Punch Bowl Breakfast Burrito are on the menu. Punch Bowl Social offers a special $3 mimosa or a bubbly Momosa, and also bringing flower vendors to set up a dazzling tinsel backdrop for Insta-worthy selfies. Capture Mom’s special day with your favorite people, while enjoying live entertainment by a local jazz combo. Visit punchbowlsocial.com for more info.

Komodo Features New Sunday Brunch

Komodo launched their new Sunday Brunch just in time for Mother’s Day, with hours from 12-6 p.m. A range of culinary stations, drink packages, live entertainment, and more are on the menu. The elevated brunch affair will include stations such as Dim Sum, Sushi, Pastry, Desserts, Raw Cold Bar, Soup, and Salads. An adult buffet with one entree ($65), and Kids buffet $35. Also featuring two options for Unlimited Drink Packages. Top Star Menu Items include Chicken & Waffle; Egg Frittata: caramelized onions, nueske’s bacon; and Korean Style Eggs: nueske’s bacon, scallions, sesame. For reservations, visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/komododallas/.

French-Country Cafe la Madeleine is bringing back Chocolate Covered Strawberries and launching a new macaron sleeve for an easy dessert pickup or addition to a French-themed Mother’s Day brunch. Fan-favorite all-day breakfast items offer authentic French fare, and from May 1-12, guests can surprise mom with decadent limited-time treats. Macaron Sleeve: the quintessential French meringue-based confection with a delicate crunch. Available as a box of six flavors including raspberry, pistachio, chocolate, lemon, blackberry and vanilla for $11.99; Chocolate Covered Strawberries: fresh strawberries hand-dipped in-house in la Madeleine’s signature chocolate ganache. Available as a single for $1.99 or a pack of three for $5.49. Visit lamadeleine.com for more info.

Alamo Draft House

If your mom loves movies, then Alamo Draft House has the perfect deal for your family. To make May 12 a special day, book seats to our exclusive Mother’s Day Feast screening of MAMMA MIA!, showing at select theaters only. The delightful mother-daughter, mystery-dad musical features a three-course prix fixe menu, including Herb Cheese Toast, a Chicken Shawarma Couscous Bowl, and Pineapple Toffee Jarred Cake.

The Alamo Blossom Mug: stylish milk glass, featuring a gorgeous floral edition of our logo by our very own Kat Schober, our decorative mug will brighten your mom’s morning routine. Available to order online (and a full set of four saves 10% of an order). Visit alamodrafthouse.com to find The Alamo nearest you.

Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie invites the family to celebrate May 12 with their special Kids Free for Mother’s Day. Up to three kids 12 and under get free admission with each paid adults. Ages 4 and under are always free. It’s also Chivalry Weekend, with the annual “Vow Renewal” ceremony at 12 noon each day. Couples are invited to celebrate their romance with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Festival’s Royal Pavilion, free with Festival admission.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

A full feast for the taking is available at Eatzi’s, to help families bring the celebration home to Mom. Options include challah custard French toast, spinach & feta quiche, grilled peach and blueberry salad, scalloped potatoes, garlic roasted broccoli, miso salmon, orange bourbon vanilla glazed ham, macaroni & cheese, and “mom’s” chocolate cake with rich cream cheese icing. Online ordering closes May 11, with pickup dates from May 10-12. Multiple locations, flagship 3403 Oak Lawn Avenue in Dallas; 214-529-1515.

Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection invites us to celebrate mom with a decadent Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. In addition to enjoying brunch and lunch favorites each mom will receive a complimentary mimosa. She’ll also have access to the photo station to capture memories of the day. Two seatings available through Eventbrite for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 12. Located at 215 E. Dallas Road in Grapevine; 817-796-9696.

Hall Arts Hotel

The Arts District hotel features a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch for a celebratory afternoon filled with delectable dishes and delightful live jazz music. From fluffy brioche French toast to savory crab cakes, the menu features an array of culinary creations. An AB.LINO hat bar will be available to build your own hat for purchase, and a family photo opportunity is available. Take home special prints to celebrate Mom with all your loved ones. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12, at Hall Arts Hotel; reservations are highly encouraged.

Maggiano’s Little Italy at NorthPark features a customizable Mother’s Day menu with a three-course selection of chef-curated dishes. Fan-favorite options like the Taylor Street Ziti and Branzino Crab Imperial are included. The meal can be elevated further with the addition of one of Maggiano’s unique May features like Lobster Truffle Ravioli. For those who prefer to enjoy Mother’s Day from the comfort of their homes, Maggiano’s also offers a hot carry-out bundle option for five to six people, now available for pre-order. Carry-out bundles are available to order for pickup May 10 through Mother’s Day. Orders can be placed either online or via phone but must be placed by 8 p.m. the day before pick up. For more information please visit maggianos.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse will open its doors at 11 a.m. and feature decorated tables with flower petals this Mothers Day. Menu features a 10 ounce Filet Stuffed Roast, stuffed with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace. Available for dine-in and to-go. Pre-ordering also available for $49/person. Pair your filet with one of the off-the-menu brunch inspired cocktails, the Bloody Mary, Rosé Sangria and Mimosa for just $13 each.

Nobu Dallas

Celebrate the moms in your life with Mother’s Day Brunch at Nobu Dallas. Enjoy a three-course brunch priced at $75 per person, featuring a selection of starters, main courses and a dessert. House favorites include: Nobu Eggs Benedict with Snow Crab and Chicken Karaage & Matcha Mochi Waffles. Parents can order the $36 Kids Bento for the children (Edamame, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Chicken Skewers with Teriyaki, Inaniwa Udon Yuzu Butter Soy and a choice of Mochi Ice Cream or Sorbet). A limited a la carte menu also available. Brunch hours 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. Located at 400 Crescent Court in Dallas, 214-252-7000.

The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth hopes to make moms feel special at Emilia’s Sunday Jazz Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12.. Enjoy live jazz on Emilia’s patio, and indulge in the delicious flavors of Emilia’s Brunch expertly prepared by Preston Paine. Each mom receives a special gift from Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Club+Spa, a Day Pass, and a $100 gift towards any spa service. A flower cart is available on the patio, where guests can design beautiful floral arrangements for your mom to take home.

Major Food Group’s Dallas restaurants are pulling out all stops for Mother’s Day. Carbone, in the Dallas Design District, boasts timeless Italian elegance and flavors, perfect for a sophisticated celebration with dishes like spaghetti carbonara and exquisite seafood options. Just next door, VINO offers a relaxing setting with curated Italian wines and elevated classic plates. For those craving New York-inspired indulgence, Sadelle’s presents renowned brunch fare and decadent pastries in a vibrant atmosphere in Highland Park Village.

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

Treat Mom to a luxurious Mother’s Day with a Texas-style High Tea Brunch at The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa. Featuring exquisite food, a live pianist and vendors like Kendra Scott and Velvet Moon Studio, you are sure to delight Mom with this unforgettable celebration. The curated menu includes an array of tea sandwiches, pastries, salads, seafood delights and savory carving stations.

Spoil Mom at The Finch while indulging in the delicious Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. Sip on mimosas in between trips to the buffet for delectable pastries or brunch favorites, and satisfy mom’s sweet tooth with the over-the-top dessert station. The Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet includes a carving station, omelet station, fresh spring salads, and a dessert station for $44 per person (Adults) and $15 per person (ages 10-15). Children under 10 dine for free. Epic Central in Grand Prairie or 5307 E Mockingbird in Dallas.

Le Margot, the Far Out Hospitality concept in Fort Worth is offering a 3-course pre fixe Mother’s Day brunch menu in their elevated blush-hued dining room. The seating includes a choice of starter, main entree, dessert and a specialty welcome mimosa for moms. Mother’s Day menu is available May 12, reservations highly encouraged. Located at 3150 Hulen in Fort Worth; 817-720-9060.

Elm & Good

Enjoy a special Bubbles & Bouquets Mother’s Day brunch for an afternoon of delectable eats, live music, and flower-filled photo opportunities at 2551 Elm Street in Dallas. to celebrate Mom. Menu offerings include Elm & Good’s standard brunch favorites as well as added specials, including the Dutch Baby Pancake, Crab Cake Benedict, Salmon Waffles with creme fraiche and caviar, the Lobster Roll, and more. To pair, a custom Bloody Mary or Mimosa package is available for $30, along with a wide assortment of juices and garnishes. Indulge in a build-your-own bouquet and take home a complimentary gift for Mom. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations are highly encouraged.

Maple Leaf Diner is renowned for its warm hospitality, delicious cuisine, and charming ambiance, so it’s the perfect setting to celebrate our extraordinary mothers on their special Sunday. From its signature Eggs Benedict to fluffy Canadian-style pancakes topped with fresh berries, Maple Leaf Diner has it all. Treat mom and indulge in brunch cocktails like a Bloody Caesar or a refreshing mimosa. For more information, please visit mapleleafdiner.com.

The Other Art Fair

From May 9-12, The Other Art Fair at Dallas Market Hall gives Moms the opportunity to browse 1000s of original artworks from 120 emerging independent artists. Cocktails & Flowers: If Mother’s Day plans are still up in the air, they’ve got you covered Sunday at the fair, welcoming the first 200 guests through the door with gifts. A cheery flower, compliments of Framebridge, and a hand-crafted whisky cocktail from their Fair Bar (21+, bar starts serving at 12 noon) are featured. Stroll through The Other Art Fair’s vibrant aisles, where the perfect Mother’s Day gift awaits you.

Omni Dallas Hotel features a festive Mother’s Day Brunch at Texas Spice with a delicious chef served buffet, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Enjoy assorted salads, a carving station, an array of hot breakfast entrees, a waffle & omelet bar, plus all the Mother’s Day inspired desserts to satisfy any sweet tooth. Additionally, guests can also enjoy a Kendra Scott pop-up shop and a complimentary charcoal sketch by The Original Butt sketch. For reservations, please email rolevents@omnihotels.com.

Sweet Tooth Hotel

If the mom in your life has ever said “I’m not a regular mom – I’m a cool mom,” then you should take her to Sweet Tooth Hotel’s Silent Disco on Saturday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The venue is bringing the hottest EDM sounds to Dallas. Guests can join in on an all-out rave with DJs Con the Baptist, Ursa Minor and freakhorse. Con the Baptist can spin everything from Top 40 to hip-hop but his favorite genre to mix remains house. Ursa Minor goes for a mixture of R&B, rap, pop and basically songs to sing along to! Joining the two is DJ freakhorse, known for their diverse genre of music including techno, drum and bass and rave music.

From noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, moms get the VIP treatment with free admission to the artistic wonderland. The ticketed experience at Sweet Tooth Hotel features curated, original art installations by innovative, emerging artists that guests can explore and even touch, including a new Topo Chico-inspired room by Austin-based artist Hannah Busekrus (pictured below). Afterward, head to the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge for a refreshing mimosa that will be available to all for $5.

PJ’s Coffee

Visit any of PJ’s Coffee 150+ locations on Mother’s Day for a free 12 ounce hot coffee or Cold Brew for your mom. Visit pjscoffee.com/ to find the nearest location.

Pokeworks is offering 20% off any regular or large poke bowl from May 10-12 at any of their 70+ locations, valid in-store and online with code MOMSDAY24. Find your closest location at pokeworks.com.

Twin Peaks offers drink specials at any of their 110+ locations for Mother’s Day: 1/2 priced wine by the glass; $5 Sangria; $5 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glss; $5 Mimosas.