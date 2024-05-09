Hutchins breaks ground on new city hall with no tax increase to residents

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

HUTCHINS—The city of Hutchins broke ground last week for its new City Hall and event center, which is expected to be completed next July.

In addition to Hutchins City Council members, State Senator Royce West, State Representative Carl Sherman, MacKenzie Jenkins of U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett’s Office, and Dallas County Commissioner Precinct 3 John Wiley Price were also present at the groundbreaking.

“This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes our community’s growth and commitment to progress,” said Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez.

The groundbreaking ceremony held last Thursday, May 2, was at the site of Hutchin’s new City Hall, located at 400 North JJ Lemmon Road.

The vision for Hutchin’s new City Hall has been in the works since April 2023 when the city awarded the contract to Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. The cost for the architectural design was $1,043,373.

The overall cost of the new construction for City Hall and the city’s event center was approved in April 2024 for $14,050,000 and construction officially began May 6. Big Sky Construction Company, Inc. will oversee the building of the city hall and the event center, which will be 20,962 square feet in total.

The funds for the City Hall and event center, located in one building, came from a 2022 bond election totaling $10,775,000. $2,000,000 was earmarked explicitly for the event center section of the building from the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax. Any additional funds needed to complete the project came from the interest accrued from the general obligation bonds from the 2022 bond election.

“Today marks a significant achievement as we gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of our new City Hall,” Vasquez told those in attendance at the groundbreaking. “This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes our community’s growth and commitment to progress. As we start this project, we are not just laying bricks and mortar; we are building the foundation for a brighter future for generations to come. Our new City Hall will serve as a symbol of governance, unity, and service to all residents of Hutchins.”

The event center will be 2,500 square feet and available to Hutchin’s residents for public and private events.

The city also touted that the new City Hall and event center came at no citywide tax increase cost to residents.

While a large majority of residents voted for the 2022 bond to pass, staff said property value has increased favorably since that time “at $242,073,471 from 2022 to 2023.”

The last time Hutchins saw a tax increase was “unknown,” according to city staff.

However, in the past three fiscal years, the ad valorem property tax rate in Hutchins has decreased from $0.682459 in Fiscal Year 2021/2022 to $0.630082 in Fiscal Year 2023/2024, a decrease of 5.2 cents.

With Hutchins voting for term limits earlier this month for City Council, allowing for only three-year terms beginning in the May 2025 election cycle, the new City Hall, when complete, will undoubtedly be a legacy both Vasquez and current Hutchins city Council members can be proud of after they pass on city leadership.

“Together, we are shaping the future of our city, setting the stage for continued prosperity and community engagement,” Vasquez concluded. “This project reflects our shared vision for a vibrant and thriving Hutchins, where every voice is heard and every individual is valued. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to making this vision a reality and welcome to the beginning of a new chapter in the story of Hutchins, Texas.”