2021 Kia K5 Insures Driver Won’t Be Lost in the Dust

2021 Kia K5 A Sedan With Style

I was immediately impressed with the response in the new 2021 Kia K5 GT. Sure the first thing I noticed was its styling, but once I was behind the wheel I discovered the K5 puts it’s torque to good use. The 2.5 turbo engine provides the get up and go I was looking for when hitting the highway.

The K5 is one of the first Kia vehicles to be built on its third generation N3 platform. This allows the vehicle to sit longer, lower and wider when compared to previous models. Although it is lower, I did not find it hard to get into or out of as I have with some other very low-to-the-ground vehicles.

For those who are familiar with the many Kia nameplates and how they have all surged to the forefront of the automotive world due to their overall excellence, but haven’t yet heard of the K5 because it is relatively new in the market, the K5 is a midsize sedan. It is very sporty looking, living up to the GT badge in looks as well as power.

Sleek Styling

Kia proudly points to what it calls the K5s “Tiger Face” as one of the standout features in this daring new design. It has a wide and thin front grill which extends into the headlights and hood. It has a sleek fastback silhouette wrapping around the rear window.

Continuing with the sexy design cues is a shark-skin-like mesh design on the front grille and “Heart-Beat” daytime running lights and taillights. A gloss black applique on the rear window helps to emphasize the fastback design. Wheels are available in any size from 16, 18 and 19 inch sizes with the larger ones (such as those my test car was equipped with) coming with Pirelli P-Zero tires.

I liked the interior of the K5 even more than the exterior with a large easy-to-read high-resolution touchscreen with Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It even allows for both my wife’s and my phone to be connected at the same time. I often don’t like the phone connectivity function if I am listening to the radio and the system somehow automatically connects to my phone when I lay it down to be charged but I did not have this problem with the K5.

K5 Has Lots Of Value

My K5 even came with voice recognition so I could tell the car what I want without searching for the button or some other method of turning on the air or even wanting the steering wheel heated. You can turn your vehicle on remotely to crank up the A/C or heating functions during inclement weather.

In terms of safety, the K5 provides forward collision warning and takes appropriate actions to help insure your safety. It detects vehicles and pedestrians in front of your vehicle as well. In fact, this is just one of many safety features, such as rear cross-traffic assist, parking distance warning, blind spot collision avoidance, and the ability to warn you not to turn left when thee is another vehicle approaching.

The Kia K5 GT sports an MSRP of approximately $30,000. Other K5 models even start as low as about $23,000 should you not feel that much power and that many features are needed for your garage and budget.