Lyda Hill, a renowned Dallas philanthropist, will receive the Oak Cliff Lions Club’s Bill Melton Humanitarian Award April 15. The award is presented at a lunch program at 12 noon in Weiss Auditorium, Methodist Medical Center-Dallas. Hill will be the 42nd recipient of this annual award. The Humanitarian award honors a person whose activities, contributions, and service to the community best symbolize Lionism ideals.

The award is typically given to non-Lions who demonstrate dedication to Community, Profession, God, and Mankind, exemplifying the Lions Clubs International motto, “We Serve.” The Award was first presented in 1978, to Dallas Cowboys Coach Tom Landry. The list of Past Recipients reads like a “Who’s Who” of the Dallas community. The award was re-named by the Club Board of Directors in 2010, for Award Founder, former Dallas County Treasurer Bill Melton.

Hill World Travel Agency

Hill founded Hill World Travel in 1967, and it had become the largest travel agency in Dallas and one of the largest in the country before she sold it in 1982. In 1970, she became President of Seven Falls, a tourist attraction near Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1975, she was one of the first women invited to join the Young Presidents’ Organization. She developed and constructed the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs in 1995. In 2011, after the center had donated $3.5 million to the Garden of the Gods Foundation, Hill gave the Visitor Center to the Foundation. In 1990, Hill made a significant investment in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

She has been Chairman of the World Presidents’ Organization – Dallas, the Visiting Nurse Association, the Easter Seals Society for Children, and the American Heart Association of Dallas and Texas. Hill has been a Board Member of the Dallas Assembly, Greater Dallas Chamber and Citizens Council of Dallas. She is the President of LH Holdings and the Lyda Hill Foundation. She serves on the M.D. Anderson Board of Visitors, the Garden of the Gods Foundation, and is the Endowment Fund Chairman of the Junior League of Dallas.

Hill chaired the Crystal Charity Ball in 1975, and served as President of the Junior League of Dallas in 1982. In 1985, she created the Volunteer Connection, linking willing individuals with charities that needed volunteers, receiving the President’s Volunteer Action Award. The project was replicated in 70 cities across the Country. In 1985, Texas Governor Bill Clements named her “Outstanding Volunteer in Texas.”

Lyda Hill Donations: Making a Difference

She founded a women’s breast care center, while also funding and launching Remeditex Ventures, a venture capital fund. The fund supports development of promising biomedical products and therapies, and also provides aid in bringing them to commercial development. In 2015, Hill donated $25 million to establish the Department of Bioinformatics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Lyda Hill joined “The Giving Pledge,” initiated by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, and has pledged to donate her entire wealth to charity, the bulk of it during her lifetime. A Lifetime Member of the Board of Visitors of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, she pledged $50 million to its “Moon Shot” Program to help eradicate cancer. Her gift is the largest single private philanthropic contribution to date.

Hill has been honored numerous times for all of her charitable giving and community involvement. Perhaps the most significant award came in 2016, when she received Dallas’ highest civic Honor, the Linz Award.

Oak Cliff Lions Charities

For the past 91 years, Oak Cliff Lions have supported a variety of local, state, national and International charities involving youth, vision, and other worthy causes and charities. It is estimated that the club has contributed over $2 million to charitable causes. Diana Ezell is President of the Oak Cliff Lions Club. Past President and Past District Governor Darla Wisdom is Chairman of the Oak Cliff Lions Club’s Bill Melton Humanitarian Award Committee. For more information, please visit oakclifflions.org.

Past recipients of the humanitarian award are invited to attend as guests of the club. Admission is $10.50 for members-at-large, non-members and guests. Reservations must be confirmed by April 1 at oakclifflions.club/ or email sara.kitto@oakclifflions.org.

