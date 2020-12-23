Texas Trust Grants $6,000 in Christmas Wishes

KLTY Christmas Wish Campaign Made Wishes Come True

ARLINGTON, Texas – December 23, 2020 – Partnering with KLTY radio, Texas Trust Credit Union, granted $3,000 Christmas wishes, to two listeners.

Through KLTY’s Christmas Wish campaign, Texas Trust blessed two families in need, both of whom had been nominated by friends. Texas Trust employees gave up their normal company holiday celebrations to fund these wishes.

Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust, met the Christmas Wish recipients by phone, along with Bonnie Currie from KLTY, to tell them they would receive $3,000.

The first gift was presented to Ashley, a stay-at-home mother of seven children. This year has been difficult financially for her family, as her husband’s work hours were reduced because of the pandemic. They have struggled to keep up with bills and Ashley often skips dinner to make sure her children have enough to eat.

The second Christmas blessing was to Michelle, whose mother died earlier this year. She is now the sole caregiver for her father, who has dementia, and also helps a sister who is recovering from a work accident. Michelle works two jobs to support them but her father’s growing medical expenses leave her overwhelmed and feeling lost and alone.

Minge told Michelle, “I want you to know you are not alone. That’s why we are here. We want to give you a gift to help ease your burden.”

Minge added, “It was a true privilege to be part of delivering Christmas blessings to these two women through KLTY’s Christmas Wish program. “We are happy that God put us in a position to help Ashley’s and Michelle’s families.”

The 94.9 KLTY Christmas Wish campaign helps hundreds of families in the Metroplex each year through generous partners that grant the Christmas wishes.

Listen to Jim Minge, Texas Trust’s CEO, present these Christmas blessing to Ashley and Michelle.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 120,000 members. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.

Save

Comments

comments