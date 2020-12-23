Cedar Hill High School Graduate Directs Animation for Darlene Love Christmas Video

Christina Moreland Has Big Goals

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) One of Christina Moreland’s goals is to work on animation for music videos.

The Cedar Hill High School Class of 2011 Graduate is already off to a great start.

She oversaw the animation for the new music video of Grammy-Award winning artist Darlene Love’s latest edition of her hit song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Moreland, who lives in Cedar Hill, contracted with Sony Music on the project.

“Someone from their production team reached out and asked about working on a music video,” Moreland said. “I had the role of creative director, helped with illustration work, hired the animation team and directed the edits.”

Starting by working on a video for a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is quite a start.

“The dream is to propel off that and to collaborate with other artists,” Moreland said.

Moreland said the animation process took “about five weeks.”

“Animation work takes a long time, with style and illustration,” Moreland said. “There are a lot of small details. It is super fun to sketch out ideas.”

Moreland does a lot of freelance work for a variety of companies, both large and small. The Darlene Love project was probably her largest project yet.

Her artistic interest started in Cedar Hill ISD where she attended High Pointe Elementary, West Intermediate and Permenter Middle School before Cedar Hill High School.

“My high school art teacher, Mr. Bruno, saw my potential and encouraged my abilities,” Moreland said. “That is when I discovered my ambition to be an artist.”

During her time at CHHS, Moreland worked on some design projects for the Cedar Hill Recreation Center.

“I learned that I could turn my love of art into a real career and commercial work,” Moreland said.

Moreland graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce with a degree in Art Direction.

