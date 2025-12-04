Texas Trust CU Grants $10,000 to Mansfield ISD Education Foundation

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dec. 4, 2025 – The Texas Trust Gives Foundation awarded nearly $55,000 in grants to six education foundations in North Texas. The grants provide funding to enrich student learning and help prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond.

Education foundations are one of the many ways Texas Trust Credit Union gives to the community where the credit union has branches. Through its Texas Trust Gives Foundation the credit union awards annual grants to supplement learning and help school districts with initiatives that go beyond what is covered by the school’s budget.

This year’s education foundation grants went to Arlington, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, HEB, Lewisville, and Mansfield district education foundations.

The Arlington ISD education foundation received funding to purchase supplies and materials for its Camp Innovation, which serves approximately 360 junior high students in a week-long summer enrichment program.

Funding for Cedar Hill’s education foundation will go toward its high school college and career readiness and social-emotional learning initiative, which will support 1,800 scholars.

The Grand Prairie education foundation will use its grant to enhance college access by providing more resources and aid to help students in its college-readiness program explore pathways for college and help them prepare financially and academically.

In the HEB district, the Texas Trust Gives grant will provide coding robots for third through fifth grade teachers to enhance their classroom instruction and improve student digital literacy.

The Wonder Wagon STEM program in Lewisville will be able to continue thanks to the Texas Trust grant that will support 1,100 second grade students with Solar Bots and 1,200 third grade students with Bristle Bots. These take-and-make kits provide engaging and real-world experiences that strengthen students’ STEM learning and skills.

The Mansfield Education Foundation grant funding provides essential technology instructional tools for approximately 300 students enrolled in the district’s Early College High School. The grant will provide graphing and scientific calculators, digital cameras, portable projectors, and other necessary technology needed to equip students to improve classroom performance and strengthen college readiness through hands-on multimedia and technology-driven learning.

“These latest grants bridge the entire spectrum of learning from early education to college and career readiness,” said Washima Huq, Executive Director of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation. “These districts are looking forward to thoroughly preparing students by giving them the experiences and skills they will need to thrive in adulthood.”

About Texas Trust Gives Foundation

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to touching hearts and changing lives. It is the charitable arm for Texas Trust Credit Union, a $2 billion financial institution. The foundation provides scholarships to college students, awards charitable grants to independent school districts and education foundations in Texas Trust’s service area, and organizes employee giving efforts lead by the Texas Trust Gives Ambassadors to support local nonprofits.