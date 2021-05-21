Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs Announces Departure

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Secretary of Hughs Last Day May 31

AUSTIN – Following nearly two years of service to the people of Texas, Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs notified Governor Greg Abbott of her departure from office, effective May 31, 2021. The Secretary expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude to the Governor for entrusting her with the duties of the office and also reaffirmed her confidence that Texas is well positioned for even greater success in the future.

“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to have been appointed by Governor Abbott to serve as Texas’ 113th Secretary of State,” said Secretary Hughs. “During the course of my tenure, I have been humbled to work alongside so many others in improving the lives of all Texans through fostering and strengthening our international relationships, facilitating business growth and trade, overseeing the conduct of our elections, and promoting civic participation. I am proud of the work that this office has accomplished, and by working collaboratively, we have helped to build a brighter future for all Texans.”

“Throughout her time as Secretary of State, Ruth has been a faithful servant to the people of Texas, and I thank her for her commitment to our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Ruth’s exceptional leadership has helped strengthen the Texas brand on the international stage and grow our businesses and trade relationships around the world. Ruth also served as a trustworthy steward of our elections. I am grateful for our collaboration over the past few years to build an even brighter future for the Lone Star State, and I wish her nothing but the best on her future endeavors.”

Prior to her appointment as Secretary of State, Secretary Hughs served as Chair and Commissioner Representing Employers at the Texas Workforce Commission, where she worked to foster opportunities for economic growth by partnering with the business community to provide employers with a variety of resources to expand their businesses. She also previously served at the Office of the Texas Attorney General as the Director of Defense Litigation, where she was responsible for the successful management and oversight of the civil litigation divisions representing agencies across the state. Before her tenure in public service, Hughs worked as a licensed attorney and was a small business owner.

Governor Abbott will nominate a successor to serve as Texas’ 114th Secretary of State.

Read Secretary Hughs’ letter to Governor Abbott.