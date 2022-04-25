Texas National Guard Soldier Spc Evans Recovered

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas (April 25, 2022) – The missing Texas Army National Guard Soldier, Specialist Bishop E. Evans, assigned to Operation Lone Star, has been found deceased following an exhaustive interagency search. SPC Evans went missing while trying to selflessly help migrants who appeared to be drowning as they tried to cross the river from Mexico into the U.S, on Friday April 22, 2022.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the body of a previously missing Texas National Guard soldier was recovered. Last week, Specialist (SPC) Bishop E. Evans, assigned to Operation Lone Star, was reported missing along the Rio Grande River during a mission related incident in Eagle Pass.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” said Governor Abbott. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”