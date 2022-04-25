National Day of Prayer Event In Lancaster

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster in conjunction with the Lancaster Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is taking part in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 in Lancaster.

Two events are being held. A 7:30 A.M. Prayer Breakfast featuring Rev. Lelious A. Johnson of St. Paul Baptist Church in Dallas will begin the day. Rev. Johnson will be joined by Praise and Worship Leader musician and vocalist Chadney Christle of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas.

The evening service at 6:30 will feature multidenominational speakers.

The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. Each year since our President has called upon the citizens of our nation to pray, and in 1988 President Ronald Reagan established this day of prayer to be the First Thursday of May.

For more information visit https://www.lancaster-tx.com/1010/National-Day-of-Prayer