Texas Legislative Black Caucus Announces “From Protest to Policy” Virtual Summit

Virtual Summit to Mobilize and Empower Citizens

Dallas, TX, March 29, 2021 — At the helm of a year that was unlike any other—the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, and civil awakenings—there is no better time to gather, mobilize and demand change in the most effective way. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TxLBC) is proud to announce that its first virtual summit will take place from April 5-6, 2021 and is inviting everyone to register. Themed ‘From Protest to Policy,’ the two-day groundbreaking summit is designed to educate and empower passionate citizens and voters to take action on the issues that matter most to the Black community.

“We see protest after protest for the injustices that are happening in our community, and while they get attention for the moment, it is not enough. So, we are moving from protest to policy, and we need everyone. The movement is shifting to the desks of policy makers who are actively working on behalf of our people,” said state Rep. Nicole Collier, Chair of The Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, this year’s summit chair, said “this virtual summit offers everyone a seat at the table to be able to explore solutions at the policy level with the representatives that we’ve trusted to represent us.”

The summit creates an informative space to address critical issues affecting Blacks in the United States and discusses hot topics like Making Strides with Emerging Leaders, Government 101, Education and The Digital Divide, Doing Business with The State, Health: Dispelling the Myths, and more! All attendees will have access to the state’s most influential lawmakers and policy changers.

Speakers will include:

Notable special guests and keynote: Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, Hakeem Jeffries, New York Congressman, Tashara Parker, WFAA Dallas reporter

Texas Mayor’s Panel: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston, Mayor Rachel Proctor, Desoto, Mayor Mary Dennis, Live Oak, and Dr. Brain E. Rowland, Prairie View

Breakout sessions with Texas senators and state representatives who have given their time to discuss topics around activism, the digital divide, criminal justice, faith and reform, mental health and healthcare, and so much more.

Featured performances: Bishop Marvin Sapp, Shy Speaks, Chadney Christle, and Sean C. Johnson

The first 2000 people to register will be personally mailed a gift from TxLBC. Find the full lineup of speakers and register for this free online event at https://www.txlbcsummit.com/.

About Texas Legislative Black Caucus

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus was formed in 1973 and is currently composed of 17 Members of the Texas House of Representatives and two Senators of the Texas Senate. Together they are committed to addressing the issues Blacks face across the State of Texas. Rep. Nicole Collier (Fort Worth) currently serves as Chair of TxLBC for the 87th Legislative Session.

