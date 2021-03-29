Methodist Breaks Ground on New Emergency Department at Methodist Charlton

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

$71 million investment continues Methodist’s commitment to southwest Dallas County

Dallas–Methodist Health System will break ground Tuesday on a major three-story addition to Methodist Charlton Medical Center. Methodist leaders and representatives of EJ Smith Construction, including Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, will turn the dirt on the new 40,000 square foot Emergency Department (ED). This expansion will almost double the size of the current ED and increase the number of beds from 45 to 70.

“The new $71 million emergency department is the latest example of our continued dedication and service to the southern sector of Dallas,” says Jim Scoggin, Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Health System. “This is a great day for Methodist and for the special communities and citizens that make up the Best Southwest.”

The new ED will also have larger waiting and patient triage areas that will seat and treat patients more efficiently and more comfortably.

Fran Laukaitis, President of Methodist Charlton Medical Center, says, “More space makes the emergency room a more welcoming and accessible community resource. This will help provide shorter wait times and overall a better patient experience.”

The new ED will include more trauma rooms, expanded ambulance bays, and new imaging equipment that will allow patients to be scanned without being moved for testing. The Emergency Department at Methodist Charlton is recognized across the area as a designated Level III trauma facility. The new ED will provide the equipment necessary for specialty trauma teams to treat patients with critical injuries and the space to treat many patients simultaneously.

“Methodist has served the southern sector of Dallas for more than 93 years. Right now, we provide the only two hospitals and trauma centers south of downtown Dallas, says Pam Stoyanoff, President and Chief Operating Officer, Methodist Health System. “The new ED project will include an entire shelled floor for additional patient rooms when needed. The

Save

building is also designed to expand vertically to accommodate at least four additional floors.”

The new emergency department is expected to open in summer 2022.

Comments

comments