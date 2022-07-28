Texas Gas Prices Continue Falling, Texans In College Station Paying More

Facebook

National Average Price Per Gallon Is $4.28

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.78 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 17 cents less than on this day last week and is $0.95 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.95 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.44 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.28, which is 16 cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The oil and gasoline markets continue to weigh the potential of an economic slowdown against strong demand for fuel products and supply volatility with the ongoing war in Ukraine. Crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines and July is still a leading month for travel. It is unclear how long downward pressure will remain on the price at the pump with all of these market forces at play.

“With crude oil prices steadily below $100 a barrel in recent days, coupled with what appears to be a healthy supply of regional gasoline product, could be leading factors as to why prices are falling at the pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Last minute road trips may increase gasoline demand as we wrap up the summer driving season with gas price averages dropping almost daily. But, how long this downward trend continues remains to be seen.”

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

California Drivers Pay The Most at The Pump

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.66 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.