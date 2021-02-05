Tea for Two for Valentine’s Day at Kimbell Art Museum

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Tea for Two at the Kimbell Art Museum all month long. Visitors can enjoy free truffles, savor tea for two in the Kimbell Café, or find a perfect gift for someone special at the Museum Shop. On Valentine’s Day, the Kimbell is open from noon to 5 p.m., with a special members-only preview hour from 11 a.m. to noon.

The first 250 visitors on February 14 receive a complimentary box of truffles prepared by the Kimbell Café’s executive chef, Peter Kreidler. The box contains two delectable treats—one toasted coconut and the other rolled in chocolate sprinkles. Truffles are available only while supplies last and will be distributed in the west lobby of the Louis I. Kahn Building starting at noon.

Tea for Two

Share a cup of tea with a special someone at the café’s afternoon tea service. Choose from a selection of fragrant loose-leaf teas, and enjoy an array of sweet and savory items, including scones, finger sandwiches, cookies and muffins with homemade jams and salted butter. Tea service for two is $25 and $5 per additional teapot. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information and a complete list of café hours, please visit kimbellart.org.

Patrons can find unique and sentimental gifts for their valentines at the Museum Shop, located in the Kahn Building or Renzo Piano Pavilion. A catalogue from a favorite exhibition, an exquisite piece of jewelry or a “Story of Us” journal to fill in together are all excellent ways to show some love. Shoppers can also give the gift of art with a museum membership. With 12 months of free, unlimited admission, special discounts and much more, a Kimbell membership offers plenty of prospective dates to cherish.

Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Queen Nefertari’s Egypt is on view through March 14. Explore a remarkable love story that spans 3,000 years. Queen Nefertari, the favorite wife of pharaoh Ramesses II, was renowned for her beauty and intelligence. The pharaoh showed his adoration for his beloved wife by ordering the construction of her resplendent tomb—one of the largest and most richly decorated in the Valley of the Queens. Celebrating “the most beautiful queen” and other women from the New Kingdom period, Queen Nefertari’s Egypt presents 230 objects from one of the greatest collections of Egyptian art in the world.

Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, and $14 for children age 6–11. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays. Kimbell members and children under 6 are free. Admission to the museum’s permanent collection is always free.

Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa and the Ancient Americas.

The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by world-renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit kimbellart.org.

