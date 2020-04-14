Suspect in Domestic Incident Shot At Grand Prairie Officer

Grand Prairie – On Monday, April 13, 2020 at approximately 7:24 p.m., Grand Prairie Police observed a man walking with a firearm in his hand along the service road of westbound IH-20 near Great Southwest Pkwy. The suspect refused to comply with the officer’s commands and fired his weapon multiple times at the officer. The officer, who was not struck by gunfire, returned fire with his duty weapon, missing the suspect. The suspect fled on foot and was quickly apprehended.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alvin Leroy Hemphill III of Dallas, was involved in a Domestic Violence shooting earlier in the day in Carrollton. The suspect allegedly shot his brother after a dispute at the Intown Suites near the 1240 block of West Trinity Mills Road.

Hemphill is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a charge of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and two additional charges of Aggravated Assault from Carrollton Police Department. At the time of the shooting, Hemphill was also out on bond for unrelated Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest charges out of Dallas County.

The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.

