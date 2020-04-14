Lancaster Confirms 31 COVID-19 Cases

Lancaster, TX – As of April 14, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) reports 31 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the City of Lancaster. DCHHS is reporting a total of 89 additional cases in Dallas County, bringing the total case count to 1,877 cases in Dallas County. Ten additional deaths are also being reported within Dallas County.

“The stringent guidelines that remain in place are to ensure the City of Lancaster does its part in flattening the curve of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Residents of Lancaster must continue to be strong and stay positive while we work through these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.

As COVID-19 continues throughout North Texas, residents are encouraged to limit their activities in the public and to practice social distancing if they choose to leave their homes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with

at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipes.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

