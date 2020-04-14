Ten New Deaths in Dallas County, 89 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 14, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 89 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,877.

Ten additional deaths are being reported, including:

­ A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas.

­ A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas.

­ A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the city of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto and had been found deceased at home.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. See Summary Report attached. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today, we mourn the passing of ten more of our residents. My heart goes out to their families and all who are suffering during this pandemic. Evidence continues to mount that the aggressive move to shelter in place on March 22nd is #FlatteningTheCurve in Dallas County and North Texas. We are in the middle of this fight and we must not waver from the exercise of sound personal decision-making and smart physical distancing. I’m proud of the actions North Texans are taking to protect themselves and #publichealth,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

