Suspect In Burleson Officer Shooting, Jerry Don Elders Arrested

Jerry Don Elders Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of Burleson Officer Lott

It was shortly after 4am this morning when Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott was shot during a traffic stop. The suspects fled the scene and a manhunt ensued with multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers, assisting in the search for Jerry Don Elders, 39.

Police believe after the three individuals abandoned their SUV, they carjacked a woman outside a home on the 8000 block of County Road 802 in Burleson. Shortly before 9 am, the woman showed up at the Joshua Police Department suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Huguley Hospital South in Burleson where she later died. At the moment, Burleson PD has not confirmed the suspect’s connection to the woman’s death. Chief Cordell did say Elders was driving her vehicle, and is “likely involved”.

Later this afternoon, Gainesville Police Department pursued the suspect in the stolen silver Toyota Tacoma on I-35. The suspect and another individual abandoned the vehicle at some point and fled on foot in a wooded area. Police were able to locate Elders but not the second subject

“He was fleeing in her vehicle,” Cordell said. “We are extremely relieved he is in custody.”

Elders was taken into custody in Gainesville, TX which is 5-6 miles from the Oklahoma border. The Texas Rangers are investigating one of the other individuals in the vehicle, and investigators are in contact with the third person in the vehicle. At this point they are not releasing any information on the other individuals. DPS is in charge of the investigation.

Officer Lott Is In Stable Condition & Expected To Recover

Chief Cordell says Officer Joshua Lott was shot three times and described it as “an amazing story.” He was shot once in the chest, has a wound just below the shoulder and a “through and through” shot to his neck.

“The officer, it’s really a remarkable story,” Cordell said, of the officer’s survival. “It’s an amazing story. I visited with him at the hospital, he is alert, he’s in stable condition and speaking. We’re just very thankful. It could have been a very different outcome. We’re very thankful this officer is going to recover.”

From the Burleson Police Department, “Now we want to take a moment and focus on our officer. Officer Joshua Lott began his career with Burleson Police Department in May 2017. Officer Lott has served this community with great pride, and he has received several accolades in his short tenure with BPD. He was awarded two life-saving awards, one in 2018 and one in 2020. He was given a police commendation in 2019 for work he made to recover seven motorcycles at Burleson Power Sports.

Officer Lott was fortunate today when there have been other officers that were not. Our prayers are with Officer Lott and his family, the innocent victim’s family whose life was taken when it is believed the suspect carjacked her vehicle, and to all law enforcement officers across the country and their families.

We understand our community will want to know what to do to help Officer Lott and his family. You can reach out [email protected] and she will assist in coordination.

Burleson Police Department expresses our sincere appreciation to the multiple agencies who assisted and offered assistance, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety. We also want to express our thank you to the medical staff at John Peter Smith Hospital who rendered care to our officer. Thank you to our community for their love and well wishes.”

All offenses occurred in Johnson County and Elders will be prosecuted in Johnson County. Elders was wanted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer and possession of control substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, which is also a felony offense.

