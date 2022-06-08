Summer Like An All-Star At JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Facebook

Escape The Hustle of The City

SAN ANTONIO – June 8, 2022 – Every family knows how challenging it can be to plan a summer vacation or just a weekend escape. With each family member having a different idea of what relaxation looks like or different interests, it can be difficult to find the perfect place. But there’s something special about the Hill Country, and there’s something for everyone this summer in San Antonio. What better way to enjoy the blue skies, warm sunshine and rolling green hills than a trip to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa where there’s a list of all-star activities on tap for the entire family!

The resort destination offers an active vacation packed with a multitude of fun activities as well as plenty of venues for relaxing, chilling, lounging and hanging out. The resort’s famous 9-acre water park is an attraction of its own, but it’s just the cherry on top this summer. The resort staff spends months every year planning an exhaustive list of lively and challenging pursuits for the entire family. With a total of 38 activities available at the resort during the summer, guests can fill up their stay with over 36 hours of planned programming to create the ultimate family vacation.

In addition to a family swim in the activity pools, a slide down three water slides and two body slides, 1,100-foot-long lazy river float, sand castle building at the beach-entry pool, or 650-foot innovative custom water ride experience,

Guests can keep their family active and entertained with:

Geared toward children ages 5 to 16, the Agility Boot Camp is a great way for children to maintain speed and agility through the summer months, or to introduce sports training to budding athletes. Speed Killz Period Training, a group that has trained many of Texas’ D1 Athletes, oversees activities focused on speed and movement to enhance neuromuscular control and flexibility. Cheer Mania: You got spirit; LET’S Hear It! Learn jumps, cheers, dance, introduction to stunting and how to make pom poms. It’s not unusual to see guests of all ages doing a cartwheel or two across the vast lawn area with excitement. The resort’s vast Texas lawns beckon children ages 5 to 16 to flip for fun.

Play championship golf on the PGA TOUR-approved TPC San Antonio courses, host of the Valero Texas Open, on-site at the resort. The resort has golf clubs for travelers to use and offers lessons for those wanting to improve their game. There are twilight rates for younger members of the family to begin learning the game. The two 18-hole championship golf courses are designed by two of golf’s most innovative architects: Pete Dye and Greg Norman. Tee ‘em up! Pool Table: A beautiful pool table is located inside in the lower lobby level for guests to enjoy and take a break from the sun.

A beautiful pool table is located inside in the lower lobby level for guests to enjoy and take a break from the sun. Running and Walking Trails: Extensive trails for running and walking are featured on property, all with incredible views of the Texas Hill Country and its rolling hills, meandering creeks and live oak trees.

Extensive trails for running and walking are featured on property, all with incredible views of the Texas Hill Country and its rolling hills, meandering creeks and live oak trees. Sports Court for Basketball, Pickleball and Tennis: The resort features a multi-purpose sports court for basketball, pickleball and tennis complete with equipment available to borrow. Families, friends and couples can keep score of their wins over the course of their stay.

The resort features a multi-purpose sports court for basketball, pickleball and tennis complete with equipment available to borrow. Families, friends and couples can keep score of their wins over the course of their stay. Sports Zone: Enjoy lawn games that are perfect for guests of all ages.

High Velocity, the resort’s sports bar & restaurant, offers two indoor Topgolf Swing Suites with simulator bays and a variety of virtual games powered by Full Swing simulator technology. Signature games such as Topgolf target games, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey, Baseball, Football, Carnival games and more are available for guests of all ages. The suite is offers comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs, and food and beverage service. Reservations can be booked online here. Yoga: Need to find some zen? Several varieties of Yoga classes are offered to bring peace and relaxation to the day.

Travelers can continue their regular fitness regimen while on vacation by visiting the resort’s fitness center, worthy of any professional athlete. The fitness center is open 24 hours with room key access and features Peloton bikes, the MIRROR, and more state-of-the-art equipment.

After a long day of active play, adults can find time for rest and relaxation with a treatment at Lantana Spa, the award-winning, 26,000 square-foot spa which is the largest spa facility in Texas and features 28 private treatment rooms.

Hill Country Shopping, Golf & Spa Experience package

Golf, spa, and shop ‘til you drop at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa with the resort’s special Hill Country Shopping, Golf & Spa Experience package available for stays through August 31, 2022. Since the resort is in close proximity to the San Marcos Premium Outlets, this special package includes a stay at the resort, breakfast for two per day in the resort’s Cibolo Moon restaurant, one 50- minute spa treatment per night’s stay, 18 holes of golf for one per night’s stay, and a coupon book for San Marcos Premium Outlets. Reservations can be made online here with the promotional code: ROM.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa offers activities for guests of all ages, picturesque hill country views, 9-acres of water park fun, 36 holes of PGA TOUR golf, an award-winning 26,000 square-foot spa, hill country hiking and biking trails, seven dining outlets, and is located just a short drive from San Antonio International Airport. Guests never need to leave the resort once they have arrived to stay entertained, keep up with their fitness regimen, or enjoy quiet spots to relax and rejuvenate while on vacation. The resort is the Texas Hill Country’s premier destination offering an authentic Hill Country experience and direct access to all the area’s treasures.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, six distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives. The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest.

Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul.