Midlothian ISD Class Of 2020 Graduation May 29 & 30

Midlothian ISD to hold Modified In-person Graduation Ceremonies

Midlothian- School districts across the US have been scrambling for months to find creative solutions for the graduation class of 2020. Midlothian ISD reached out to its seniors and asked for their input when deciding how to move forward with graduation ceremonies.

The result? Based upon feedback from the senior Class of 2020, Midlothian ISD’s high schools will hold modified, condensed graduation ceremonies at the MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium on May 29 and 30.

The district is working closely with local and state health officials to create safety protocols for these events. Due to TEA guidelines there are certain protocols and restrictions every district must follow for public health safety. Those guidelines will limit large families from being able to attend MISD and other graduation ceremonies.

“We understand graduation is a momentous occasion in every student’s life, and we are grateful for the chance to honor our seniors,” Lane Ledbetter, Superintendent of Schools, said. “The safety and security of our students, staff and community members are our top priority, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and partnership to make this a safe and memorable event.”

Midlothian High School’s graduation will be held Friday, May 29, and Heritage High School’s graduation will be held Saturday, May 30. Both ceremonies will be held in the evening and the times are to be determined. Due to social distancing and health and safety guidelines, each senior will receive four tickets for immediate family members within their household.

More details about the logistics and procedures for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony will be released soon. As issues surrounding COVID-19 remain fluid, the district will continue to monitor the situation and follow all state and county guidelines for any possible changes to the graduation ceremonies.

