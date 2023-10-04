Facebook

Daytime storm chances are declining, but widespread storms are still expected overnight – followed by much cooler weather behind the cold front.

Today will be warm and muggy with highs around 90° and heat index values well into the 90’s. Daytime highs have increased as the likelihood of daytime storms declined. We could still see storms – but they are more likely east of I-45. I can’t rule out one or two farther west in the mid-late afternoon hours, but it’s looking less and less likely.

Tonight we’ll see a complex of storms form to our northwest, and then move southeastward ahead of the cold front. It should arrive in our area around midnight. Severe weather is possible with these storms, and will primarily pose a strong wind threat as it moves into our area. Hail will be possible, but won’t be as likely as when storms are more scattered to our northwest. Isolated flooding issues will be possible as well, since we will get quite a bit of rain with this complex as well.

Tomorrow morning we could have some lingering showers, though I think we will be mostly dry by 10 am – and should clear out completely by noon as dry air filters in. Tomorrow and Friday we’ll warm up to around 80° with drier air, and then another push of cool air arrives just in time for the weekend that will bring highs down to the 70’s! Monday we start warming up again, and then Tuesday we’re back in the low-mid 80’s.