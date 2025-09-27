State Fair Honors Youth Camp Counselors

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The State Fair of Texas honored youth camp counselors from Central Texas with the 2025 Pride of Texas Award. The award was presented during opening ceremonies of the Fair Friday. It recognizes the extraordinary courage the counselors exhibited during the devastating July 4 floods along the Guadalupe River.

The Pride of Texas Award

The award honors individuals or organizations that exemplify resilience, loyalty, generosity, and selflessness—qualities Texans hold dear. The recipients were chosen for their bravery in protecting campers as floodwaters swept through camps near Kerrville.

“As one of the counselors’ mothers said to our State Fair President, ‘There is light to share amidst all the darkness.’ Tonight, we hope to share some of that light,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations.

State Fair Honors Counselors

Ainslie Bashara of Camp Mystic, 19, was selected by the Fair to represent the youth camp counselors from Central Texas. She helped lead 16 young girls to safety with her co-counselors by breaking through a cabin window and guiding them through rising waters. Counselors from Camp La Junta – who, like Ainslie, risked their lives to protect children in their care-were also in attendance at the ceremony.

“I think it’s extremely important for me to recognize Heaven’s 27 and the impact that all of those precious angels will forever have on our lives,” Bashara said in accepting the award.

The 2025 Pride of Texas Award was presented to Bashara on behalf of all the counselors who stood strong that night, showing that true strength is found in service to others. The State Fair of Texas is a place where people from all walks of life come together to share joy and create memories. Just as many were doing at summer camps and family get-togethers along the river during the July 4 weekend when the floods shattered their time of celebration.

State Fair of Texas

“While we honor these young leaders’ heroism with this award, we also remember the lives lost during the floods throughout Central Texas,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “At entrances throughout the fairgrounds, green ribbons have been tied to trees to honor those who did not make it home.”

This year’s Pride of Texas Award serves as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable tragedy, the strength of community and the spirit of selflessness shine brightest. The State Fair of Texas will welcome millions of guests this fall, from Sept. 26-Oct. 19. For more information about the 2025 State Fair of Texas, please visit bigtex.com.