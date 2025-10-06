STAR Transit Provides Transportation Connections to State Fair of Texas

Facebook

TERRELL, TX — STAR Transit, a regional public transit agency, is proud to provide transportation connections to the State Fair of Texas. Riders can conveniently take STAR Transit to a variety of DART stations to connect to Fair Park.

“STAR Transit is proud to connect residents and visitors to the State Fair,” says Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit executive director. “For just a few dollars, you can connect to the State Fair with STAR Transit and DART, saving the expense, time, and headache of finding parking near the fairgrounds.”

STAR Transit conveniently connects to DART at seven southeast Dallas County locations:

Buckner Station via Balch Springs Midtown Express 101; STARNow

via Balch Springs Midtown Express 101; STARNow Camp Wisdom Station via STARNow

via STARNow Glenn Heights Park & Ride via STARNow

via STARNow Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center via STARNow

via STARNow Lawnview Station via STARNow

via STARNow Red Bird Transit Center via STARNow

via STARNow UNT Dallas Station via STARNow

“Whether you take on-demand STARNow service or the fixed-route, STAR Transit connects you to where you want to go,” adds Henricks.

STAR Transit provides public transit in Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Balch Springs, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Hutchins, Mesquite, Seagoville, Lancaster, Hutchins and Wilmer. For more information on how to use STAR Transit to connect to the State Fair of Texas, visit STARtransit.org/how-to-ride/connections-to-DART, or call 877-631-5278.