Spice Up Hispanic Heritage Month with a Real House Margarita Cocktail That Gives Back

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Astral tequila bottle with margarita

Astral Tequila is focused on sustainability and customers support their efforts with every bottle purchased. Astral Tequila upcycles distillation waste into adobe bricks. Rather than dispose of our tequila production waste in landfills, the team, overseen by Civil Engineer Martha Jiménez Cardoso, combines spent agave fibers (bagazo) with earth and liquid runoff from distillation (vinasa) to create Adobe bricks.

Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15 – 10/15) is a time to celebrate the history, contributions, and flavors of Latin and Hispanic cultures. And what better way to toast to the occasion than with a margarita that does good and tastes good: the Real House Margarita.

 

Every sip of an Astral Tequila Margarita helps build homes in Mexico through the brand’s Adobe Brick Project, making it a ‘Real’ House Margarita and the perfect way to toast to Hispanic Heritage Month.

‘Real’ House Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Nectar

Club Soda

 

Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice and agave nectar to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a lime wheel or twist.

 

Garnish: Lime Wheel or Twist

Glassware: Rocks Glass

 

About The Adobe Brick Project

The Adobe Brick Project combines spent agave fibers from tequila distillation with earth and liquid runoff from the distillery to create Adobe bricks which are then used to build homes for families in need in Jalisco, Mexico. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps create two bricks, so every sip matters. In fact, Astral Tequila is thrilled to announce the completion of 10 houses alongside Habitat for Humanity Mexico, providing homes for families in need in Jalisco.

Previous articleA Few More Storm Chances Before Sunshine Returns: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Thursday, September 14, 2023
Next articlePastor Becky Hennesy: Bridging Faith and Basketball as Dallas Wings’ Team Chaplain
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.