Today is our best chance for rain before a cold front moves in that will bring drier, sunnier days.

Storms are already moving our way this morning, some with heavy rain and frequent lightning. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms continue across the area today, then we should see rain taper off by this evening/tonight. Highs should stay in the low 80’s, then drop into the upper 60’s tonight.

Another round of showers/storms is possible tomorrow, though likely won’t be as high in coverage as today’s. We could see more showers/thunderstorms, especially from I-35 on west. Highs will again be in the low 80’s.

Saturday we have one more chance of showers/storms ahead of a cold front front that will move in that evening. I don’t expect coverage to be very high at this point. We should warm up a bit more, reaching the mid 80’s with more humidity.