Six Flags Over Texas Brings Fire(works) & Ice To Winter Weekends

The theme park remains open on weekends and holidays in January and February

ARLINGTON, Texas — January 6, 2022 — While riding roller coasters and experiencing theme park thrills may seem more like a spring or summer activity, Six Flags Over Texas is packing weekends in January and February with fun. Sometimes referred to as the Thrill Capital of Texas, the park welcomes guests during weekends and holidays in January and February.

In addition to the park’s roller coasters and rides, the return of Ice Carving with Reverend Butter will bring chilling live entertainment to the stage in the GOTHAM CITY. The award-winning ensemble will show off their ice carving talents by slicing and dicing 300-pound blocks of ice into amazing sculptures using chainsaws.

Fireworks On Saturday Nights 7:00 p.m.

The park will also have fireworks at 7:00 p.m. each Saturday night in January and February– shot from the top of the 300-foot tall Oil Derrick tower.

Six Flags Over Texas continues weekend operation January 8 – February 27, plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. For more information, including operating dates and hours and to purchase discounted one-day tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.