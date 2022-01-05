Dallas County Reports 4800 New COVID-19 Cases From Jan. 1-4

Facebook

COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Dallas County is 34%

Today Dallas County is reporting COVID-19 data received from Saturday, January 1st through Tuesday, January 4th. The four day total includes 4,800 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 3,737 confirmed cases and 1,063 probable cases. Dallas County also reports ten additional deaths today.

UTSW model is predicting roughly 5,500 new COVID-19 infections expected per day by the end of January.

“Today’s numbers are 4,800 new cases and 10 deaths. This is a four-day total. We are dramatically increasing testing opportunities here in Dallas County in response to the Omicron variant. We began preparation for these testing sites before the Christmas holidays. Today we opened a drive through site at Ellis Davis field house near I-30 and Polk in Southern Dallas County. This site as well as the previously opened sites at Mountain View and Richland campuses and Amelia Court will remain open at least through February.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Samuell Grand aquatic center drive-through testing site will open. Early next week, we’ll open sites at north lake campus and Thurgood Marshall Rec center, and Wednesday we will open testing operations at Fair Park. Additionally, we are looking for sites in Garland, Irving, and Mesquite. Finally, we have asked for the federal government for assistance and they are sending testing capabilities as well. It’s going to be very important with Omicron that you know your status and that if you’re feeling at all sick with any symptoms of the coronavirus that you stay home until you can be tested.

Appointments are required at the Parkland and Samuell Grand location and recommended at any other location. Check the traffic at the locations, as some locations are very busy and some are not nearly as busy. It’s also important that we wear our mask in indoor public settings outside our own home during this Omicron spike as well as wearing mask outdoors, where spacing cannot be had.

The best mask to combat against Omicron is a N95 or KN95. The next best is a surgical mask and the third best is a cloth mask. Wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it is nearly as effective as wearing a KN95. The reason for this is the cloth mask helps the surgical mask have a better seal with your face. We can’t do everything, but we all can do our part. Get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear your mask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The 10 additional deaths being reported today include the following: