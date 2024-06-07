Singin’ in the Rain Opens for Garland Summer Musicals June 14

Facebook

Singin’ in the Rain, from the 1952 classic film starring Gene Kelley, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor, kicks of the 24th season for Garland Summer Musicals June 14. The dazzling song and dance musical sounds like a perfect complement to this spring’s record-breaking rainfalls. Patty Granville is the Director and Producer of the musical spectacular, which runs through June 23. Joseph Jones will star in the production as well as choreograph. Chris Widomski is the Music Director/Conductor with a fabulous score by Comden and Green. It features unforgettable songs like You Are My Lucky Star, Fit as a Fiddle, Good Mornin’, Make ‘Em Laugh, and the title song.

Singin’ in the Rain stars Joseph Jones as Don Lockwood, Hayley Ewerz at Kathy Selden; Patrick Pevehouse as Cosmo Brown, and Caitlin Miles as Lina Lamont. Jean Hagen was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Ms. Lamont, the silent screen star sadly unable to adjust to talking movies. Most film critics consider “Singin’ in the Rain” to be the best musical film ever made.

Singin’ in the Rain Cast and Crew

Also featured in the cast are James Williams as RF Simpson; Linda Frank as Roz; Josh Hepola as Rosco Dexter, and Brian Brooks as the production soloist. Brian Hokanson as Sid Phillips, Robin Coulonge as Dora Bailey, Noah Beitchman as Young Don, and Daniel Long as Young Cosmo are also featured. Steven E. Beene and Sally Soldo are the diction coaches for the production. Diana Siotos plays Zelda Zanders, Ms. Lamont’s BFF (a role played by Rita Moreno in the 1952 film).

Ensemble dancers include Adelina Clamser, Ivan Jones, Makenna Ostrom, Emma Triana, and AnnaGrace Smith. Joy Wilson, Lauren Benner, Jayne Pecena, Jolie Lambert, Caiden Garcia, and Cameron Casnelli are also dancers, along with Anthony Gallo, Will Mills, Troy Murray, Audrey Pottkotter, and Cassidy Moore. The Ensemble also includes Ashley Tysor, Maddie Hamby, Bryson Morelan, Allison Larrea, and Nancy Pistilli.

Set Design is by Rodney Dobbs, Lighting Design by Jason Foster, and Sound Design by Jay Hogg. Costumes are by Michael Robinson and Dallas Costume Shoppe; with Props by Robin Coulonge. The Stage Manager is Alexandra Skowron, and ASMs are Jocelyn Wilcox and Robin Schuler. Master Carpenter is Joe Murdock, Technical Director is Amanda Gonzalez, Assistant Choreographer is Cassidy Moore, and Assistant Music Director is Jon Schweikhard. Assistant Technical Director is Mason Korger, and Cheryl Pellett is Assistant to the Producer.

Garland Summer Musicals Performances

Performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are on sale through the Granville Arts Center Box Office at 972-205-2790 or available online at garlandartsboxoffice.com.

Garland Summer Musicals continues with the Gershwin Song and Dance Sensation, Crazy For You!, July 19-28. Season Tickets are still available, along with volunteer opportunities for ushering and concession sales. For more information, please contact info@garlandsummermusicals.org.

Since 1983, the Garland Summer Musicals have provided both entertainment and educational opportunities to North Texas with annual summer musical productions. GSM encourages professional artists to work with aspiring performers of all ages to create a diverse theatre training and semi-professional production company. GSM produces two major musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland, Texas, bringing Broadway Blockbuster entertainment to over 6,500 patrons each season.