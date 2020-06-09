Seven New Deaths, 298 New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Tie For Highest Day

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 9, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 298 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,645, including 271 deaths.

The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 271 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Hospital Census Has Increased

We have seen an increase in the number of patients in the daily hospital census for numbers reported on June 8th, to over 300 individuals. This number is consistent with where our numbers have been the last few weeks, prior to the one day decrease we noted in the Saturday release. Additionally, there was an increase in the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Friday, June 5th, to 25 percent representing some 446 patients.

“Today’s new number of COVID-19 cases ties with the highest day thus far, but keep in mind that we have more testing capability this week and that will continue to ramp up. The number of hospitalizations, ER visits for COVID-19 and ICU admissions for COVID-19 remains flat, which means we have yet to see that 14 day decline or really any decline that the doctors want to see before loosening restrictions. All this means you should continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and those around you when on public transportation or at businesses, and use good hand hygiene.

There is an opportunity tomorrow from 2-5pm for people who’ve been in involved in protests five or more days ago to be tested with a confidential and free COVID-19 test to be performed by Parkland Hospital at the American Airlines Center. There will be a protest before the test site opens and this is a great opportunity to learn your status to protect yourself, your family, fellow protesters, and the community. I urge everyone to take part. Your information is not shared with law enforcement, nor does a test count against the public charge rule. Remember, the best way to stay safe and help #FlattenTheCurve is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

