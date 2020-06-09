Gaylord Texan Reopens Today, Including The Pools

GRAPEVINE, TX (JUNE 9, 2020) – For many of us COVID-19 has canceled our travel plans. Some Texans are staying closer to home, but still looking for ways to enjoy family fun. Today, Gaylord Texan Resort officially reopened its doors for summer travelers. Even if you live just down the road, a weekend at the Gaylord might be the perfect escape. The resort offers an itinerary full of family-friendly activities and amenities built around Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” practices.

Inside the soaring airy atriums, it’s a comfortable 72 degrees all summer long. Activities include canvas painting, live music, scavenger hunts and movie nights, to name a few. Seating areas for the events will be properly spaced to help ensure proper social distancing. In total, the resort features four-and-a-half acres of lush indoor gardens, dozens of waterfalls and winding pathways for guests to explore.

Yes, Paradise Springs Is Open

Outside, resort guests can relax and unwind at the resort’s 10-acre outdoor pool, Paradise Springs, which will also operate at a limited capacity upon the resort’s re-opening. The pool complex features a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon, giant water playhouse, 600-foot long lazy river, and multiple winding waterslides. In addition to spaced seating, guests can rent private cabanas for the day including soft lounge chairs, flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, and dedicated pool servers.

In accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” practices, the resort will provide enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, new social distancing protocols, and hundreds of new cleaning processes to take care of guests while they enjoy the resort’s amenities.

Additionally, Gaylord Texan’s ownership group, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) selected Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), a leader in medical research, as its official wellness advisor. These combined efforts will further support Gaylord Texan’s multi-phased health and sanitation plans, procedures, and staff training.

