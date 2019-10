September 2019 Police Blotter

Glenn Heights

Johnson, Keon was arrested on charges of Assault by threat, warrant arrest DeSoto PD, Warrant arrest Waxahachie PD on 9/10/19

Stamps, Stacy was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury FV on 9/19/19

Woodward, Jacoba was arrested on charges of Assault F/V, Warrant Arrest Seogoville PD on 9/22/19

Mendoza Perez, Barbara was arrested on charges of Interference with Duties on 9/22/19

Ballard, Derick was arrested on charges of Assault Class C with 9/30/19

Lara, Gerardo was arrested on charges of DWI, Assault Public Servant, Assault Police Officer on 10/3/19

Cedar Hill

Locke, Alvin Napier was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 207 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/02/2019.

Johnson, Roger Antonio was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 100 N Lamar St, Fort Worth, on 09/03/2019.

Minyard, Peyton Rhys was arrested on charges of Fleeing Police Officer (M), at 900 Pickard Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/03/2019.

Perez, Priscilla was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1078 Magnolia Ln, Cedar Hill, on 09/04/2019.

Bullock, Isaac Neal was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 416 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/05/2019.

Cope, Ricky Dale was arrested on charges of Injury Reckless Bodily Inj (F), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/06/2019.

Picou, Kevon Mykel was arrested on charges of Out- Terroristic Threat M1950683, M (M), at 700 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 09/07/2019.

Godard, Isaisah Jay was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/07/2019.

Coleman, Dezmond D. was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/07/2019.

Vanzant, Jordan Demarco was arrested on charges of Local Assault Offensive Contact Dpd1049369-5740-0, M (M), at 305 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/07/2019.

Evans, Martrece Lashawn was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 440 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/08/2019.

Gomez, Jessica Zun Iga was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 1024 Hampshire Ln, Cedar Hill, on 09/08/2019.

Odie, Tonya Marie was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 100 N Beltwoods Dr, Desoto, on 09/08/2019.

Johnson, Conrad Shaun was arrested on charges of Out-so Collin Co- Pv/ Burglary Of Hab 3668251805, F (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/09/2019.

Pecina, Jessica was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 325 Hickerson St, Cedar Hill, on 09/10/2019.

Mcmurry, Johnny Edward was arrested on charges of Burglary Habitation Intend Sex Offense (F), at 541 Simmons Way, Cedar Hill, on 09/10/2019.

Patterson, John Mark was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (F), at 271 Hardy St, Cedar Hill, on 09/11/2019.

Francois, Amanda Kay was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (F), at 271 Hardy St, Cedar Hill, on 09/11/2019.

Depass, Don Darrieo was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 204 Patton Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/11/2019.

Strickland, Lonnie Roynell was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1701 Stafford St, Cedar Hill, on 09/12/2019.

Adeyankinnu, Henry Olusegun was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 935 Simon Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/13/2019.

Lewis, Demarcus Deon was arrested on charges of Assault Peace Officer/judge (F), at 642 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/14/2019.

George, Ethel Simon was arrested on charges of Assault- (offensive Contact) (M), at 145 Hunter Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/15/2019.

Russell, Corey Maurice was arrested on charges of Pv/burglary Of Habitation F1041796u, F (F), at 226 Cozy Ln, Cedar Hill, on 09/16/2019.

Williams, Stanley Lee was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (F), at 1200 Saturn St, Cedar Hill, on 09/18/2019.

Lopez, Jesus Lorenzo was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact), M (M), at 124 W Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/18/2019.

Cason, William Michael was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/19/2019.

Cason, Kobi Michael was arrested on charges of Out – Pv Endangered Child F1821433s, F (F), at 285 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/19/2019.

Watson, Shontala Quantele was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (F), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/20/2019.

Meza, Trinidad Austin was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (F), at 905 Cedar Ridge Dr, Cedar Hill, on 09/20/2019.

West, Jeremy Ramond was arrested on charges of Out- Aa/pub Survant F19212750, F (F), at 1400 N Hwy 67, Cedar Hill, on 09/21/2019.

Darling, Michael Blake was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/21/2019.

Rucker, Eritt Lamaze was arrested on charges of Assault Peace Officer/judge (F), at 612 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 09/22/2019.

Riser, Stephen Denard was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (F), at 1740 Mansfield Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/22/2019.

Carter, Earl Lewis Zachery was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1126 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/24/2019.

Graves, Carnell Lavern was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 710 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 09/26/2019.

Franco, Alexis Monique was arrested on charges of Out- Burglary Of A Vehicle 2019p600, M (M), at 1412 Atkins St, Cedar Hill, on 09/26/2019.

Harding, Shane Edward was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 203 E Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, on 09/27/2019.

Barcenas, Eduardo was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 816 Lovern Ct, Cedar Hill, on 09/27/2019.

Chambers, Lester Steven was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (F), at 387 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/27/2019.

Kolodziej, Steven Ryan was arrested on charges of Asslt B/i 1582823, M (M), at 1217 Venus St, Cedar Hill, on 09/27/2019.

Joseph, Kevin was arrested on charges of Assault By Threats (M), at 400 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/27/2019.

Whitaker, Randal Eugene was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1122 Neptune St, Cedar Hill, on 09/28/2019.

Grace, Suzan Renee was arrested on charges of Theft Prop<$2,500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F), at 440 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 09/29/2019.

Lancaster

Walker, Sydnee J. was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 2002 Cedardale Rd, Lancaster, on 09/04/2019.

Wilkins, Glenshaya was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 1500 Dewberry Blvd, Lancaster, on 09/04/2019.

Chamblee, Phillip Matthew was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 1400 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 09/04/2019.

Barrett, Brandon Luverell was arrested on charges of Warrant/dso (F), at 1000 River Bend Dr, Lancaster, on 09/04/2019.

Decluette, Charles Ira was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 640 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 09/04/2019.

Edwards, Chalay Janelle was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1600 N Bluegrove Rd, Lancaster, on 09/05/2019.

Loera, Michelle was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1750 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 09/06/2019.

Taylor, Kindle Dwyane was arrested on charges of Aassault Mc (fv) (M), at 1605 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 09/07/2019.

Jones, Lakyndra D. was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1044 S Pepperidge Dr, Lancaster, on 09/08/2019.

Lopez, Ismael was arrested on charges of Injury To A Child/elderly Indiv/disabled Individual F3 (F), at 1666 Frederick St, Lancaster, on 09/08/2019.

Wilborn, Donald Alvis was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 3000 S Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 09/09/2019.

Chapman, La`jarvis Dewayne Layone was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct Mc (M), at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 09/09/2019.

Cooks, Charles Albert was arrested on charges of Unlawful Carrying Weapon Ma (M), at 1219 Westridge Ave, Lancaster, on 09/09/2019.

Daniels, Fitzgerald was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1201 Cypress Ln, Lancaster, on 09/10/2019.

Jimerson, Eric James was arrested on charges of Theft – All Other Fs (F), at 150 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 09/10/2019.

Washington, Terry Gerard was arrested on charges of Theft – Shoplifting Fs (F), at 3163 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 09/10/2019.

Dunn, Derrick Durand was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 485 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on 09/10/2019.

Wills, Joseph Londell was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv), M (M), at 1431 Illinois Ave, Lancaster, on 09/10/2019.

Mathews, Ad Jr was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1420 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 09/11/2019.

Stephenson, Marquis was arrested on charges of Tdcj/austin Parole Division (F), at 1500 Springcrest Cir, Lancaster, on 09/11/2019.

Wilson, Derrick Royce was arrested on charges of Lancaster Pd (F), at 899 W Wintergreen Rd/w Telephone Rd, Lancaster, on 09/12/2019.

Runnels-moss, Sheila Yvonne was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1515 N Elm St, Lancaster, on 09/12/2019.

Walker, Troy Andrea was arrested on charges of Texas Department Of Criminal Justice (F), at 4149 Doyle Ln, Lancaster, on 09/16/2019.

Willis, Daniel Lamone was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 591 Lentisco Dr, Lancaster, on 09/17/2019.

Bell, Robert Lee Jr. was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 1002 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 09/18/2019.

Gamble, James Gardner was arrested on charges of Injury To A Child/elderly Indiv/disabled Individual F3 (F), at 876 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 09/19/2019.

Cooks, Charles Albert was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 1223 Westridge Ave, Lancaster, on 09/19/2019

Coleman, Christinae Shantel was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 2 F2 (F), at 1500 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 09/20/2019.

Rollins, Travondric Rashad was arrested on charges of Assault By Threat Mc (fv) (M), at 2909 Tanglewood Dr, Lancaster, on 09/20/2019.

Hernandez, Alejandro was arrested on charges of Lancaster Pd (F), at 714 E. Belt Line Rd., Desoto, on 09/20/2019.

Hernandez, Eduardo Angel was arrested on charges of Lancaster Pd (F), at 714 E. Belt Line Rd., Desoto, on 09/20/2019.

Charles, David Lee was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 920 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 09/21/2019.

Perez, Elendeivy Alvarez was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 1524 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 09/21/2019.

White, Craig Anthony was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 485 Rolling Hills Pl, Lancaster, on 09/22/2019.

Beam, Gerald L. was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 1800 S Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 09/23/2019.

Phifer, Christi Shenique was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 2214 Montclair St, Lancaster, on 09/24/2019.

Renshaw, Derek William was arrested on charges of Assault F3 (fv) (F), at 201 Oak St, Lancaster, on 09/24/2019.

Collins, Ja`naya was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 3002 Stonycroft Dr, Lancaster, on 09/24/2019.

Loya, Arturo Ramirez was arrested on charges of Abandoning Or Endangering Child Fs (F), at 2000 N Interstate 35e Hwy, Lancaster, on 09/25/2019.

Gowans, Gregory was arrested on charges of Tdcj Parole Division (F), at 600 Hearthstone Dr, Lancaster, on 09/25/2019.

Johnson, Psykeith Lawtonion was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So (F), at 900 W Wintergreen Rd, Lancaster, on 09/26/2019.

Byrd, Perry Glenn was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F3 (F), at 3900 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 09/28/2019.

Jackson, Juba Jitu was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 908 Trinity Dr, Lancaster, on 09/29/2019.

Iglehart, Mark Clinton Jackson was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 1000 Bumble Bee Dr, Lancaster, on 09/29/2019.

Fountain, Paris Symone was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1252 Flower Ridge Dr, Lancaster, on 09/29/2019.

DeSoto

Crayton, Michael Lumbar was arrested on charges of Theft Prop >=$2500<30k enhlat (shoplifting) (F) at 714 E Belt Line Road, DeSoto on 9/2/19

Horton, Lamar Montez was arrested on charges of theft of a firearm F-084-19p3, (F) at 809 Robin Meadow Drive, DeSoto on 9/2/19

Gray, Travonta William was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M) at 121 Idle Creek Lane, DeSoto on 9/3/19

Cato, Arcellar Jr was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive contact) at 924 Hummingbird Dr, DeSoto on 9/3/19

Harding, Ebonie Renee was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M) at 714 E Belt Line Road, DeSoto on 9/4/19

Burroughs, Cameron Taquan was arrested on charges of Unlawful Poss Firearm by Felon (F) at 309 Lassen Street, DeSoto on 9/5/19

Gausnell, Michael Daniel was arrested on charges of Assault by Threats-family Violence (M) at 605 Bayberry Lane, DeSoto on 9/5/19

Phillips, Zachary Hunter was arrested on charges of Out – Bf/Assault Causes B/i/F/m M19207231 (M) at 720 E Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto on 9/5/19

Barefield, Tromayne Devaughn was arrested on charges of Theft of Firearm (receiving and concealing) (F) at 700 E Parkerville Road, DeSoto on 9/6/19

Fisher, Ashley Rachelle was arrested on charges of theft prop <$2500 2/more Prev Convic (shoplifting) (F) at 210 E Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto on 9/6/19

Randall, Scott, Inez Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Assault Family Violence (offensive contact) at 213 Balsam Grove Circle, DeSoto on 9/6/19

Brown, Juan Tarrell was arrested on charges of Assault by Threat – family violence at 529 Buckingham Place, DeSoto on 9/7/19

Jones, Patrick Fitzgerald was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1100 Cypress Lane, DeSoto on 9/8/19

Batiste, James Charles was arrested on charges of Assault Family/household member w/ Prev Conviction (F) at 109 N Lyndalyn Avenue, DeSoto on 9/11/19

Barrington, Vanessa Denise was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1<1g (F) at 1111 N 135e Sr, DeSoto on 9/12/19

Sherman, Christopher Dion was arrested on charges of Ou-Pv Man Del Cs pg 1-4g F1353854u (F) at 1000 N Hampton Road, DeSoto on 9/13/19

Oliver, Terrence Maguel was arrested on charges of Poss Cs pg 1 <1g (F) at 1515 N 135i Sr, DeSoto on 9/14/19

Prescott, Darion Dajion was arrested on charges of Out Insb burglary of Vehicle M1920495e at 1400 David Avenue, DeSoto on 9/15/19

Lindsey, Manuell Deshun was arrested on charges of Out Theft Prop 750-2500 1574179cpt, (M) at 601 E Wintergreen Rd., DeSoto on 9/15/19

Parra, Pedro S was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M) at 600 Fern Drive, DeSoto on 9/15/19

Phipps, Cornelius was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault Child (rape) (F) at 1305 Williams Cir., DeSoto on 9/16/19

Mcfarland, Terry Martin was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M) at 1515 N I35e Sr., DeSoto on 9/16/19

Patrick, Rufus Jr. was arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2500 2/more previous Convictions (all other theft) (F) at100 N I35e Sr, DeSoto on 9/17/19

Mejia, Joshua Andrew was arrested on charges of Out – So Dallas Co – P/v Burglary of Habitation (F) at 600 W Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto on 9/17/19

Visor, Desmond Manzel was arrested on charges of Agg Robbery (F) at 427 Brookview Dr. DeSoto on 9/18/19

Carter, Andrew DeShun was arrested on charges of Outside – Pv/assault Cause Bi (F) at 1700 N Hampton Road, DeSoto on 9/18/19

Scott, Kentrell Namon was arrested on charges of Burglary of Building (F) at 600 N I35i, Lancaster on 9/20/19

Hays, Donny J was arrested on charges of Out-Burglary of Building SjfF1702, (F) at 501 E Wintergreen Road, DeSoto on 9/22/19

Coleman, Marcus Dwayne was arrested on charges of Out-Assault F/v – 1008539 – 4212 (M) 900 N Hampton Road, DeSoto on 9/22/19

Williams, Latoya Nichole was arrested on charges of Agg Assault w/ deadly Weapon (firearm) (F) 1622 Duet Drive, Dallas on 9/23/19

Tilley, Jennifer Diane was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (F) at 1310 E Wintergreen Road, DeSoto on 9/23/19

Brown, Oscar Denzel was arrested on charges of Out – So Tarrant County –Burglary of Habitation (F) at 951 W Belt Line Road, DeSoto on 9/24/19

Chacon, David Joseph was arrested on charges of Agg Assault w/ Deadly Weapon (F) at 2525 Bolton Boone Drive, DeSoto on 9/24/19

Fox, Julian Zacar was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulation at 700 Princeton Drive, DeSoto on 9/26/19

Sanders, Mary Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Assault family – Violence (offensive Contact) at 600 W. Parkerville Road, DeSoto on 9/27/19

Purma, Troy Edward was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1122 Westlake Drive, DeSoto on 9/27/19

Duncanville

Curry, Malcolm was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M) at 333 S Cedar Ridge Drive, Duncanville on 9/3/19

Mcclellan, Christopher was arrested on charges of Viol Bond/protective Order 2+ Prev Conv lat, (F) at 407 Lou Avenue, Duncanville on 9/5/19

Turner, Lonnie Sorrells was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Impede Breath/circulation (F) at 203 E Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 9/6/19

Bollin, Kenneth Ray was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulation (F) at 1159 Lombard Lane, Duncanville on 9/7/19

Jones, Zakeith Darnell was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon at 770 N Merrill Avenue, Duncanville on 9/9/19

Smith, Stephen-nicholas Jermi was arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house with Weapon (F) at 200 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 9/9/19

Whitehead, Roderick Eugene was arrested on charges of Assault Family/household Member w/ Prev Conv (F) at 1210 Ski Drive, Duncanville on 9/9/19

Cagle, Russell William was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon (F) at 330 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 9/9/19

Rodriguez, Dominique Ashley was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 139 Oaks Village Circle, Duncanville on 9/10/19

Thompson, Robert Ray was arrested on charges of Agg Robbery (F) at 710 W Wheatland Rd, Duncanville on 9/10/19

Resendez, Rodolfo Robles was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M) at 535 Power Drive, Duncanville on 9/11/19

Cisneros, Robert Jesse was arrested on charges of Injury/Child/elderly/disabled Reckless Injury (F) at 11102 Oriole Blvd, Duncanville on 9/18/19

Coronado, Reynaldo Jr was arrested on charges of Agg Kidnapping Bodily Injury/sexual abuse – safe release (F) at 607 Truman Ct, Duncanville on 9/19/19

Rosser, Willie arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass at 422 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 9/20/19

Sowels, Cornelius Jamal arrested on charges of Dallas So Pv/Burg of Habitation (F) at 900 W Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 9/20/19

Williams, Destiny Lashun arrested on charges of Dso Co So/Agg Assault fam/w/weapon (F) at 202 Jellison Blvd., Duncanville on 9/21/1

Mcgee, Lakisha Nicole arrested on charges of Agg Assault Date/family/house w/ weapon (F) at 1700 S Main Street, Duncanville on 9/22/19

Allen, Cecelia Tennyson arrested on charges of Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions (shoplifting) at 800 S Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville on 9/22/19

Ruiz, Julio Corpus arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house mem Impede breath circulation (F) at 2323 W Illinois Avenue, Dallas on 9/23/19

Paniagua-caceres, Lucia Del Carmen arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family at 418 Falling Leaves Drive, Duncanville on 9/24/19

Raindle Tremayne Damon arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon at 100 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 9/24/19

Guerrero, Benito William arrested on charges of Dallas Co So/Assault F/v at 820 Skyline Drive, Duncanville on 9/24/19

Harding, Shane Edward arrested on charges of Cedar Hill Pd/Aggravated Assault W/ deadly weapon (F) at 867 E Highway 67 Sr/on ramp Sb Cockrell Hill, Duncanville on 9/26/19

Coleman, Cedric Lamont arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath Circulation (F) at 200 Jellison Blvd., Duncanville on 9/27/19

Fields, Garron Zaeauan arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 342 Cardinal Creek Drive, Duncanville on 9/27/19

Howard, Xaria Qhori arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 650 Thrush Avenue, Duncanville on 9/27/19

Patterson, Tina Moore arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 823 San Juan Drive, Duncanville on 9/29/19

