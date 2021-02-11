Police Blotter: Cedar Hill: December 28, 2020 to January 17, 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Cedar Hill Police Blotter December 28 2020- Janaury 17, 2021

Cedric Dorran Wilcots was arrested on charges of assault at 1439 Chapman Drive, Lancaster on December 26, 2020

Eugene Leroy Carter Jr. was arrested on charges of assault at 1021 Meadowbend Drive on December 28, 2020

Michelle Barboza was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 312 Hickerson Street on December 28, 2021

Rodolfo Sifuentes Alaniz was arrested on charges of CHMC prohibited discharge firearm at 1238 Karen Drive on December 29, 2020

Abel Lorenzo Diaz was arrested on charges of CHMC prohibited discharge of firearm at 10006 Everton Place, Dallas on December 29, 2020

Joe Elmer Cofer was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 6827 Carioca Drive, Dallas on December 30, 2020

Jessica Michelle Randall was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 3131 Kingbridge, Dallas on January 2, 2021

Charles Ray Fountain was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1372 Calvert Drive on January 4, 2021

Jaylen Rashard Berry was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon and evading arrest detention at 430 The Meadows Parkway, DeSoto on January 4, 2021

Christopher Watkins was arrested on charges of criminal trespass in habit/shelter/surfund/infstrt at 2737 W. Shady Grove Road on January 6, 2021

Richard Adam Gutierrez was arrested on charges of assault at 1537 Conley Lane, Crowley on January 6, 2021

Mary Lorraine White was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1204 Forbus Street on January 10, 2021

Maria Magdalena Vargas-Mojica was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 718 Marigold Drive on January 11, 2021

Juvenale Pokem Tassi was arrested on charges of assault pregnant person at 2855 V Z County Road 2403, Canton on January 12, 2021

Laquaylin Keshon Landurn was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 124 Yorkshire Drive on January 13, 2021

Eric Lamar Dotson was arrested on charges of harassment, unlawful installation of tracking device at 2947 Salina Drive, Grand Prairie on January 14, 2021

