Police Blotter: DeSoto; December 28, 2020 to January 17, 2021

Roderick Lee Johnson was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disable with int bodily injury at 212 W Wintergreen Road on December 28, 2020

Antavion Tyrone Howard was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 916 Havenwood Drive on December 29, 2021

Jackie Goldman was arrested on charges of interfere with emergency required for assistance, assault-family violence at 1439 David Avenue on December 29, 2020

Kenneth Dewayn Freeney was arrested on charges of warrant outside agency, aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 1133 Walnut Hill Lane on December 29, 2020

Morgan Alexandria Peterson was arrested on charges of resist arrest search or transport, assault-family violence at 1109 BeeBlossom Drive on December 29, 2020

Joshua DeJuayne Dennis was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation at 217 Abbey Lane on December 31, 2020

Laquason Latell Franklin was arrested on charges of stalking at 2706 Atoll Drive, Dallas on December 31, 2021

Erica Nicole Jones was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 509 W Robin Court on January 1, 2021

Abraham Arnulfo Garcia was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1103 Janeil Lane on January 1, 2021

Waymon Dawson III was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – outside agency, unlawful possession of firearm by felon at 826 Shadybrook Lane on January 2, 2021

Jason Jermaine Carroll was arrested on charges of injury child/elderly/disable with int bodily injury at 211 Balsam Grove Circle on January 3, 2021

Joshua Andre Jackson was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 212 Jefferson Avenue on January 5, 2021

Joann Moreno was arrested on charges of forgery financial instrument >=$300k at 5, Mansfield on January 6, 2021

Tatiana Nukai Lashai Williams was arrested on charges of fail to identify giving false ficticious info; assault causes bodily injury family member at 2820 Dewey Lane, Norman, Oklahoma on January 7, 2021

Nayeli Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 1014 Holloway Circle on January 8, 2021

Arnoldo Alanis was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 134 Morris Street on January 10, 2021

Malik Farris was arrested on charges of attempted possession of marijuana <2oz, assault causes bodily injury family member at 300 W Wintergreen Road on January 12, 2021

Cordess Demond Frazier was arrested on charges of robbery; criminal trespass at NO ADDRESS on January 14, 2021

Derrick Antwan McGrew was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 508 Mantlebrook on January 17, 2021

