Seniors expected to lead Cedar Hill Girls Soccer

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School first-year head girls soccer coach Tony Vortriede is hoping that two campuses are better than one.

Vortriede, who teaches at both CHHS and Collegiate High School, has players on the roster from both campuses. Collegiate doesn’t have athletic teams, so scholars interested in playing are eligible for CHHS teams.

“We are bringing the Collegiate scholar-athletes on board, and they’re getting used to the style of play,” Vortriede said. “We have 15 seniors on the roster, so it’s a team with a lot of age and experience.”

Jada Mitchell and Alyssa Lyons are the senior co-captains for Cedar Hill, which looks to return to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. Victoria Moats and Gabrielle McDaniel are two of the top juniors on the team.

Last month, the Lady Longhorns gained valuable experience in scrimmage victories against Arlington Bowie (1-0) and Temple (6-1) and even a 4-1 scrimmage loss to Cleburne.

“We were able to change some positions around and speed up our attack,” Vortriede said. “We capitalized on player position moves in the Temple scrimmage.”

The Lady Longhorns will open the season on Friday at Lancaster and compete next weekend at the Brewer Tournament in Fort Worth.

“We’ll play as hard as we can and make adjustments as necessary,” Vortriede said. “A lot of the games at the Brewer Tournament will test us physically and mentally. It will be a good test to see where we stand against other teams from the area.”

Cedar Hill will welcome Arlington Sam Houston in its home opener on January 17 and Waxahachie in its District 6A-11 Opener on January 24.

Vortriede’s staff includes CHHS Teacher LaTiffani Logan and Collegiate Teacher Tanner Garrett.

Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Schedule

January 13 vs. Denton Ryan, 9:30 a.m. (Brewer Tournament)

January 13 vs. Keller JV, 2 p.m. (Brewer Tournament)

January 14 vs. Azle, 8 a.m. (Brewer Tournament)

January 17 vs. Arlington Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Home Opener)

January 24 vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m. (District Opener)

January 27 at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 31 vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 3 at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

February 7 vs. DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

February 10 at Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

February 14 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

February 17 at Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m.

February 21 vs. Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

February 24 at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 28 vs. Dallas Skyline (Senior Night), 7:30 p.m.

March 3 at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

March 7 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

March 10 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.