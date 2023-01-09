Cedar Hill Soccer Coach Debuted Last Week With A Victory

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jorge Baca made his Cedar Hill High School soccer coaching debut last Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Hill High School Boys Soccer Team opened the 2023 season with a 5-1 victory over Marshall. Josue Caesares scored three goals, Elijah Davis had a goal and two assists, and Joseph Moreno added a goal.

Before the season opener Coach shared his recipe for success, “Our success will depend on keeping our energy at a high level for 80 minutes,” Baca said. “That will allow us to stay in games.”

Baca, a Cedar Hill citizen and Cedar Hill ISD parent, comes to Cedar Hill from Ranchview High School in Irving where he led the Wolves to a pair of 4A playoff appearances.

“Class 6A is a little bit faster than 4A or 5A,” Baca said. “You have to gameplan a bit more.”

The team will compete in two Junior Varsity Tournaments (Allen and Waxahachie) later this month where its players can gain valuable experience.

The Longhorns defeated Cleburne, 3-0, in a scrimmage, and lost to Irving Nimitz, 6-0, in its other scrimmage.

The midfield will be strong with seniors Elijah Davis, Alec Moreno and Francisco Pacheco.

The defense is led by seniors Joseph Moreno, Kevin Sulca and Jacobo Valdez, and junior Ryan Stowe.

“The defense should be pretty good,” Baca said.

Sophomore Gael Caudillo and freshman Geremy Pervis are competing for the starting goalkeeper position to succeed Benjamin Campos, who recorded a 3-0 shutout victory over Mansfield in his final varsity soccer game last season.

Cedar Hill Boys Soccer Schedule

January 20 vs. Red Oak, 7 p.m. (Home Opener)

January 24 at Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m. (District Opener)

January 27 vs. Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 31 at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 3 vs. Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

February 7 at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

February 10 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

February 14 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

February 17 vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m.

February 21 at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

February 24 vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 28 at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

March 3 vs. DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

March 7 at Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

March 10 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.