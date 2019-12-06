NTPA Repertory Theatre presents “Scrooge the Musical” December 13-22, their ninth year of producing the musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” Ebeneezer Scrooge has spent his life accruing gold while watching his loved ones slip away. On Christmas Eve in 1843, Scrooge is receives a gift. His gift is one more chance to redeem himself on Christmas Day.

This special NTPA Tradition offers an evening of fun entertainment and Christmas tradition. Holiday activities include a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop before the show and during intermission. Audiences join in singing pre-show Christmas carols, and enjoy free candy and water at concession stands during intermission. After-the show, there are photo opportunities with Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the cast.

”Scrooge the Musical” Cast

“Scrooge the Musical” cast features over 60 professional and amateur actors, both children and adults, from the North Dallas area. Assisting Director Mike Mazur is talented music director Kaitlyn Wright and famed choreographer DeeDee Munson. Tickets to Scrooge the Musical are available for $20-30. For tickets, visit ntaprep.org.

Performances are at The Courtyard Theatre, 1509 H Avenue in Plano, Dec. 13-15. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 1:30 p.m. matinee performances Sat. and Sun.

Additional “Scrooge the Musical” performances are Dec. 20-22 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 West Park Blvd., in Plano. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 7:30 p.m., with 1:30 p.m. matinees both Sat. and Sun. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for premium seats.

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c) 3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment. Entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the ‘Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano. For more information, visit ntparep.org.

