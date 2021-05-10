DQ Summer Blizzard Menu Includes Brownie Batter & Drumstick With Peanuts

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DQ Instant Summer Blizzard Treat menu Available Now

BEDFORD, Texas (May 10, 2021) –With the heatwaves of summer comes the craving of cold treats like the mouthwatering Blizzards from Dairy Queen. This summer’s DQ Blizzard menu offers something for everyone with six options tempting your taste buds.

What’s better than a mouthwatering Blizzard of the Month from your local DQ restaurant? How about an entire summer of delightful combinations of irresistible deliciousness, served up in classic DQ style?

The Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat and the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat are just two of the Flavors for Instant Summer Blizzard Treat menu from the iconic brand.

Every spoonful of the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat offers a veritable mountain of world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve blended with rich brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces. Super chocolatey with bursts of sweetness … it’s heavenly.

The Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat blends the satisfying crunch of genuine Drumstick chocolatey-coated waffle pieces and chopped peanuts blended with soft serve. It’s guaranteed to send chocolate lovers into orbit … and then back for another.

In addition to the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat and the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat, the summer menu also includes:

Girl Scout Thin Mints® Blizzard Treat: The chocolatey and minty flavor everyone loves blended with the world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve.

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat: Remember the little animal cookies of your childhood? They’re back topped with pink confetti frosting and mixed with the world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve.

Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: Cotton candy topping, all pretty in pink, mixed with candy sprinkles and world-famous DQ vanilla soft serve.

Raspberry Fudge Bliss: Tart raspberries, gooey soft fudge pieces and choco chunks blended with … well, you know.

The entire Flavors for Instant Summer Blizzard Treat menu is available now in mini, small, medium and large sizes.

So don’t delay! Round up the family or a group of friends and head to your local DQ restaurant for a Blizzard Treat. And remember, the full menu of delightful Dairy Queen treats and eats is available via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

