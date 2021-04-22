Scarborough Festival hosts Royal Ale Tasting

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Hear Ye, Hear Ye Calling All Beer Fans

It’s all about the beer April 24-25, for Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s Royal Ale weekend. The Royal Ale Tasting Tour invites visitors to taste their way around Scarborough with an array of craft beers at select Scarborough pubs and taverns. Tickets for the Royal Ale Tasting Tour are $10 each (in addition to Festival admission) and are date specific. They can be purchased in advance or at the Royal Ale Tasting Tour tent at the Festival, but you must be 21 or older to participate.

Visitors to Scarborough Renaissance Festival are invited to try the Stein Holding competition each day at 2 p.m. for a chance to win a collectable Scarborough Renaissance Festival® stein. Register and get additional details on the competition at the Front Gate.

“If you are into beer, then this is definitely the weekend you want to come to Scarborough Renaissance Festival!” says Doug Keller, General Manager. “The Royal Ale Tasting Tour will give our visitors the chance to sample some outstanding craft brews while enjoying fun and festivities throughout the Festival! You don’t want to miss it!”

Scarborough Festival Sponsors

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is sponsored by T-Mobile. It’s a full day of 16th Century fun for everyone, and its all outdoors. In addition to the shoppes and artisan demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, and a Mermaid Lagoon. Knighting ceremonies, and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment are also featured. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and so much more.

Guest artisans this weekend include Sea Song Jewelry and Two Tarts Toppers. Limited engagement performers are Celtic Legacy, The Lynx Show, Gypsy Rox, Here be Pirates, The Inheritance, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and the Accidental Acrobats. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes can be found at SRFestival.com.

The Daily Beer Tasting Events will feature “Blind Date” selections and the theme featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be “Will it Blend?”. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Themed Weekends

Upcoming themed weekends are Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (5/1 & 5/2), Celebrating Chivalry (5/8 & 5/9), and Celtic Weekend (5/15 & 16).

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®, such as food kitchens, games, rides, and attractions, only accept cash. It is recommended that visitors bring enough cash for their visit to avoid lines at the Festival’s ATMs. For more information, visit SRFestival.com.

