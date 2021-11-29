Sammy Hagar & The Circle Heading Playing Four-City “A Toast To Texas” Tour In Dec.

Facebook

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Come To DFW This Friday

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and his supergroup, The Circle, will take Texas by storm with “A Toast To Texas,” a four-concert run throughout the Lone Star State, in December. The tour is sponsored by Hagar’s new sparkling rum ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., which are launching in Texas in step with the shows.

Hagar and The Circle, featuring fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will perform in Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and Houston. More information is available at RedRocker.com.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. sparkling rum cocktails are made with Hagar’s award-winning Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum and are available in four playful twists on classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. The cocktails are now available in California, Nevada and Texas with more states coming soon.

Prior to each show, Hagar will host a VIP event, a sound check happy hour, with private access to the group’s sound check, plus samplings of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

Friday, Dec. 3

Billy Bob’s

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Sound Check Happy Hour: 8:15 p.m.

Doors: 9 p.m.

Show: 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Aztec Theatre

104 N. Mary’s St.

San Antonio, TX 78205

Sound Check Happy Hour: 6:15 p.m.

Doors Open: 7 p.m.

Concert: 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Moody Theater

310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd.

Austin, TX 78701

Sound Check Happy Hour: 6 p.m.

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Concert: 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

House of Blues

1204 Caroline St.

Houston, TX 77002

Sound Check Happy Hour: 6:15 p.m.

Doors Open: 7 p.m.

Concert: 8 p.m.

About Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

Get ready to dip your toes in the sand… Legendary rocker and spirits entrepreneur Sammy Hagar has announced Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., debuting with a line of “ready to drink” (RTD) top shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can. Made with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s award-winning premium Beach Bar Rum, the sparkling rum cocktails come in four playful twists on classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill.

Distilled in Puerto Rico, Beach Bar Rum steeps island flavor into the sparkling rum cocktails, which are made with all-natural ingredients and sweetened with agave syrup. A celebration of beach life, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. will support charities behind beach and ocean clean-up initiatives. More information about Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. can be found on the website at www.SBBCCO.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.