Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Coming To Arlington, Tickets On Sale Friday

Tickets on sale Friday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. for Legendary Western Weekend, also slated to feature the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA

ARLINGTON, Tex. (November 29, 2021)– Teton Ridge, a brand dedicated to promoting and preserving America’s iconic western culture and cowboy-inspired sporting events, announced today that The American legendary western weekend will feature a live concert from multi-platinum GRAMMY Award winning musicians Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Sunday, March 6.

“Welcoming a concert of this magnitude will truly elevate The American to new levels,” said Teton Ridge Sports Executive Vice President, Ellen Newberg. “Treating fans to a live performance by globally recognized powerhouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will add first-class entertainment to an already extraordinary weekend at The Crown Jewel of Rodeo™.

Teton Ridge’s vision is to usher in a new era of rodeo with a steadfast commitment to the competitors while engaging broader audiences with innovative programming, live music and welcoming truly iconic names in the entertainment and western industries in order to grow the sport.”

The GRAMMY award-winning duo will perform live in-arena before the final round on Championship Sunday.

The American, is an iconic western sports and entertainment weekend that occurs annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, rodeo athletes will all compete for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers.

Acquired by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition format bringing together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.

In just nine short years since its inception, The American payout earnings have rivaled that of the Kentucky Derby.

With an unmatched total purse of more than $3 million in 2022, non-stop rodeo action, live music, entertainment and more, the industry-leading event is the centerpiece of Teton Ridge’s western sports portfolio.

The American features competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Semifinals will be held the week prior to the event.

Each qualifier who makes it to the 2022 finals will be eligible for their discipline’s $100,000 prize money and will also have their shot at the bonus millions. For the first time in the event’s history, women’s breakaway ropers will also be eligible for the $2 million added bonus.

2022 PBR Global Cup USA on Saturday, March 5

In a landmark partnership between Teton Ridge and PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the weekend will additionally feature the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA on Saturday, March 5. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature five nations and six teams battling it out for national pride and the title of “Toughest Nation on Dirt.” Teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico will attempt to upset host nation Team USA, which will be represented by Team Eagles and all Native American Team Wolves.

The PBR Global Cup, first held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in 2017, debuted in the United States in Texas at AT&T Stadium in 2019. Team USA made history at the most recent iteration of the event in 2020, becoming the first nation to win the international team event on home soil. The Eagles contingent was led by 2016 PBR World Champion and Dallas resident Cooper Davis who is an anticipated front-runner to once again represent his home nation.

The legendary weekend of western sports and entertainment gets underway on Saturday, March 5 with the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA at 5:45 p.m. CST and then the nonstop rodeo action at The American begins at 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, March 6.

Tickets for both events go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. CST and can be purchased at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com. Tickets for both events start at just $20, taxes and fees not included. While individual event tickets are available for purchase at varying price levels, fans can save up to 20% by purchasing weekend combo packages to experience both Saturday and Sunday.

All tickets for Sunday, March 6 include the live concert performance from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for both the PBR Global Cup USA and The American. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes-tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, event-goers can visit SeatGeek.com.

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform brand devoted to the iconic American Western way of life and western equine sports. Teton Ridge was created with the singular focus of elevating Classic Western Sports and America’s Western Culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. Additionally, Teton Ridge operates a philanthropic foundation which provides invaluable funding for land stewardship; fosters community by preserving the cultural heritage of America’s western culture; and ensures the future of ranching and riding sports. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook.

About The American:

The American, is an annual western sports and entertainment experience that occurs each year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors will all battle for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. PBR’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR