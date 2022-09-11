Robert Cray Band Performs at Strauss Square Sept. 30

Facebook

Legendary American roots/blues/soul and R&B artist Robert Cray and his band will perform on the Strauss Square outdoor concert stage Sept. 30. Their performance is presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center, and features support from local recording artist Quentin Moore.

Tickets and merchandise packages are available now through tickets.onelivemedia.com/event/premium-merch-package-strauss-square/listing.

Robert Cray Band

The Robert Cray Band features Richard Cousins on bass, Dover Weinberg on keyboards, and Les Falconer on drums. They are touring the US and UK for the first time since the 2020 release of his album, That’s What I Heard.

“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Cray describes the Grammy-nominated album, produced by longtime collaborator, Steve Jordan, who adds, “I thought, if we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off.”

Guitar Player Magazine writes, “Robert Cray is not only making music, he’s making history.” Over the past four decades, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B, with five Grammy wins, and 20 acclaimed studio and live albums that punctuate the Blues Hall of Famer’s career.

Quentin Moore

Moore has been called “the sexy prototype for neo-retro soul music” with roots in Austin, TX. He’s a composer and multi-instrumentalist with the talent, versatility, and sex appeal of legends in the music industry. Moore played sold-out shows in over 20 countries, breaking the top 10 spot on the UK Soul Chart for his most recent album, Black Privilege. He’s the winner of five Dallas awards including Best Funk/R&B Act, Best Vocalist, and Best Album (Black Privilege). His smash single, Natural Sista, charted #1 on the UK Soul Chart for six weeks.

Performances start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Strauss Square is located at 2389 Flora Street in the downtown Dallas Arts District.