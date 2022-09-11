Midlothian Autumn Concert Series Start September 24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Thanks to a grant by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, this summer’s popular, free concert series will continue on into the fall, beginning Saturday, September 24 with a show by Mars Hall Band, 7 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street.

A favorite at Texas corporate events Mars Hill Band, brings the party with them as they perform a seemingly endless playlist of 80s and 90s pop hits and Rhythm and Blues favorites. The band boasts some of the best musicians in all of Texas. From their legendary hit song writing / producing band leader, Dave Barnett, to their award-winning brass players and singers.

Attendees should bring chairs and blankets to sit on the grass, but be ready to stand up and dance the night away. Food for purchase will be available and coolers are allowed.

What: Three autumn concerts

Where: Midlothian Community Park, Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater, 3601 S. 14th Street

When: September 24, October 8, and November 5

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Parking: Ample parking is available. Please enter the park via the center drive as the north drive will be closed for food trucks.

These events are free and open to the public. No tickets needed. Food for purchase will be available.

For more information, visit the https://www.midlothian.tx.us/907/Autumn-Concert-Series.