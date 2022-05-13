Rising Country Star Tenille Townes & Pippa Beaudoin Strike Special Friendship

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Pippa Beaudoin Believes ‘Anything Is Possible’, Raises Over $11,000 For Manna House

In the vein of the late legendary singer Patsy Cline and her friend and fan Louise Seger, there’s something special about Tenille Townes and young Pippa Beaudoin.

Cline met her good friend when Seger befriended her outside a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and they became close correspondents for the next two years before Cline’s tragic death in a 1963 plane crash.

Tenille, a rising country star from Canada, met Pippa, a fifth-grader at LaRue Miller Elementary School in Midlothian, at an Alan Jackson concert at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in 2019, shortly before COVID-19 hit. Tenille was his opening act.

Something clicked and, despite their age difference, Tenille and Pippa became great friends, staying in touch amidst Tenille’s busy schedule. Now, as a result of that friendship, Tenille’s schedule brought her to Midlothian for a concert and to help her friend with a charity project.

The concert on May 12 was entitled Big Hearts on the Road. All of the proceeds went to Manna House, Pippa’s charity of choice.

“Pippa is an incredibly bright spirit I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know over the past couple of years. When we were dreaming about fans to collaborate for these fundraising concerts, Pippa was one of the first people who came to mind,” Tenille said. “I have seen her singing her heart out during my shows and have kept in touch with her family and saw clips of her performing and bringing people so much joy in her community.

“She is the kind of person who believes anything is possible, which is exactly what is at the heart of Big Hearts, and I knew it would be so special to get to work together on this. She’s an unstoppable force for good.”

Pippa is one of only three people chosen from across the United States by Tenille for a charity concert. The other two are from Nashville and North Carolina.

Pippa had a breathing problem at an early age and was trached at age 1. From 2015-17 she and her family made many road trips to Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital, where she was treated and no longer needs to be trached. Tenille, well, her music, helped make those trips a lot more enjoyable, Pippa said.

“I loved her music. We listened to it all the time traveling from Texas to Cincinnati and back,” Pippa said.

Pippa recalls how the friendship started

“I waited in a line to meet her that night and she was very nice and kind. She and my mom exchanged information, and I mailed her cards and letters, and she facetimed me,” Pippa said. “It was very neat. I also saw her in concert last September in Dallas and got to go hang out.”

And yes, Pippa’s friends in school are impressed.

“My friends, well everyone knows I love Tenille Townes. But my friends think it is cool that I know her,” she said.

Pippa relayed to Tenille how important Manna House is in Midlothian. From there, Tenille and her crew set to work on the benefit. Tenille even arrived early enough to pitch in and help at Manna House the day before the concert.

“I think we all need a little help every now and then, and any place that can lend a helping hand to families when they need it the most is an incredible resource to have in bringing people together and lifting each other up,” Tenille said. “I love the work Manna House is doing and am so glad Pippa and her family are passionate about such an important cause.

“Combining my love for music, for local charities, and community spirit has always been a dream of mine.”

Pippa said she chose Manna House as her organization to help kids this summer with meals.

“I have donated to Manna with my family and my school, but never a big fundraiser on my own. My goal is 13 thousand dollars,” she said.

Tenille started a Big Hearts event in her hometown in Alberta when she was 15, raising funds for a local youth shelter.

“It has been life changing to me seeing what can happen when a small group of people come together. This Big Hearts Tour is our first time taking that concept to other communities on the road, and I couldn’t be more excited to be kicking it off with Pippa here,” she said.

A Musical Journey

“Pippa is awesome, and I’ve just loved seeing her at shows and getting to know more about her heart and her story. We have done a couple of facetime calls through the pandemic when we couldn’t say hello at shows, and she’s even sang me a little bit of my favorite Dolly Parton song. I’m so glad music has brought us together. I can’t wait to keep cheering her on her journey.”

Could that journey perhaps mirror Tenille’s, who has even been the opening act for the legendary George Strait in Las Vegas and will do so again when he performs in Fort Worth on Nov. 18-19. She’s also opened for Miranda Lambert and the great Reba McEntire.

She also recently released a new EP called “Masquerades.”

Both Pippa and Tenille Are Having The Time of Their Life

“I’m having the time of my life getting to do the thing I love, write songs and play them for people. I’m so grateful to get to travel and share my songs and stories,” she said.

“I love to sing. I sing all the time,” echoed Pippa, who sings regularly at The Red Oak Opry, church, school and, as she said excitedly, “Anywhere I can. My voice coach is Jade Flores. I am going to Nashville one day to sing at the Grand Ole Opry. This is my dream.”

Pippa also took a moment to thank, along with her good friend, her mom and dad and friends who have worked locally to help make the fundraiser happen.

“They have worked hard,” she said.