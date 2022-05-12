Shooting on Camp Wisdom Road in Duncanville Under Investigation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., Duncanville Police Officers responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at the 1300 block of West Camp Wisdom Road, in the City of Duncanville, Texas.

The initial 911 caller advised someone had been shot and the victim was inside a vehicle on the roadway. Within minutes, officers arrived and discovered a single wrecked vehicle. Outside the vehicle were two adult males, each suffering from single apparent gunshot wounds. Officers directed medical assistance to the males. Both males were transported by a Duncanville Fire Department ambulance to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooting victims advised they were shot by two males in a separate vehicle. A description of that vehicle or the suspects is unknown at this time. There were no other witnesses on scene.

The Duncanville Police Department does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public. This incident appears to have stemmed from a disturbance between the involved parties.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4.