Dallas- School’s out for summer! If you’re a parent with kids home for the summer, you may be scrambling to keep the fridge and pantry stocked with food. The COVID-19 crisis has put an even bigger strain on the grocery budget. We’ve compiled a list of places offering free kids meals this summer.

Cedar Hill ISD Summer Meals

The Cedar Hill Independent School District will continue to serve “Grab & Go” Meals through Tuesday, June 30.

“Even though the 2019-2020 academic year concludes this Friday, we want to ensure that we provide scholars with the meals that they rely upon,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. The meals will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)

High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

On Fridays, meals will be distributed at Cedar Hill High School, Door #14.

DeSoto ISD Free Kids Summer Meals

Starting June 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, DeSoto ISD will offer summer meal distribution at four locations.

Families can obtain meals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Thursday of each week at the following campuses:

Amber Terrace DDECA

Frank D. Moates Elementary

The Meadows Elementary

DeSoto High School- Freshman Campus

As aligned with current meal distribution procedures, families can pick up meals for Monday through Wednesday on Monday of each week and meals for Thursday through Sunday on Thursday of each week.

Taco Cabana Free Kids Lunch

Monday-Friday 11 am – 12 pm

Taco Cabana is offering One (1) FREE Kids Lunch per child under 12 years of age present. Available Monday through Friday from 11am to 12pm to-go through the drive-thru only, while supplies last. Drink selection varies by location and may include milk, chocolate milk, apple juice and/or water. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. At participating Texas locations only. Not available through online ordering. No purchase necessary. Other restrictions may apply.

Duncanville ISD Summer Kids Meals

Curbside summer meals will be provided just one day a week, but include lunches for the entire week. This change begins June 1 and will run through July 31. The distribution of five lunches will be available every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Fairmeadows, Hyman and Merrifield elementary schools and Kennemer Middle School.

Grand Prairie ISD Grab & Go Meals

GPISD Summer Meal Program will begin on Monday, June 1 and run through June 30, Monday through Friday, with the possibility of extending the dates depending on TDA and USDA regulations and waivers concerning the current COVID-19 pandemic. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals will be served as a “grab and go,” drive-through service from 10am to 11am at:

Mike Moseley Elementary – 1851 Camp Wisdom Road

Hector P. Garcia Elementary – 2444 Graham Street

Young Women’s Leadership Academy – 1204 E. Marshall Dr.

South Grand Prairie High School – 301 W. Warrior Trail

Mansfield ISD Summer Meal Distribution

Starting May 29, all kids up to age 18 and adults with special needs up to age 21 will receive the free food from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Three breakfast meals and three lunch meals will be provided on those days.)

The food distribution sites are:

Glenn Harmon Elementary School

D.P. Morris Elementary School

Annette Perry Elementary School

Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary School

Della Icenhower Intermediate School

Lake Ridge High School

Midlothian ISD Free Kids Summer Meals

Summer meal program begins Monday, June 1! This will generally follow the schedule we have had since March where children are served two days’ worth of meals on Monday and three days’ worth of meals on Wednesday. Thank you to Manna House for making this possible!

