Rising Country Music Star Amanda Kate Ferris Performs at Midlothian Community Park

Summer Beats Concert Series: Amanda Kate Ferris August 19 @ 7:30

Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris closes out this summer’s free Summer Beats concert series at Midlothian Community Park August 19. The Friday night concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.

Amanda lives in Midlothian with her husband, a Midlothian police officer, and their five-year-old daughter. She performs across the country, and appeared as ‘Carrie Underwood’ in the tribute band ‘Blown Away’ on E!’s “Clash of the Cover Bands.”

When the television show aired last December, all the judges raved about her performance. That episode is still available to watch on YouTube.

“We actually met Carrie Underwood last year after the show aired in Dec. She was very sweet and just an incredible talent. I often sing her songs but I don’t think I come close to how good she is (ha ha). I just have fun doing it,” Amanda said.

Inspired by dynamic female singers including Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Dawn Sears and newest Country Music Hall of Famers The Judds, Amanda says that she was born into music and country music is her calling. Her first love is Texas country music with a traditional flair and ‘90s country appeal.

Following Her Mom’s Path

As the daughter of singer-songwriter Kathy Wright, Amanda grew up watching her mother perform. Wright was an original member of the Golddiggers, first appearing on the Dean Martin TV show on NBC when she was just 18. She later traveled with Bob Hope’s USO Christmas shows to entertain American troops around the world. Inheriting her mom’s love of music, Amanda started singing her mom’s original songs in church, and singing professionally by age 14.

After a brief stint in Nashville, Amanda moved to California and took a four-year break from music. During that time she married and had a daughter of her own. When asked to be lead singer for the Country Club Band in Southern California, Amanda realized how much she’d missed performing music. Band leader Arnie Newman urged her to record an album with her mother, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer. His request resulted in Amanda’s critically praised debut album, “Time,” in 2019. The deeply personal album features songs written by her mother, several of which she plans to perform at the Midlothian concert.

“We will be singing a few off the first album,” Amanda says. “One of my favorites is ‘Gypsy.’ I wrote this with my mom and it’s all about us moving around so much as kids. Now ironically I’m just like my mother, and we move often. But now we have purchased a home here in Midlothian so I think my Gypsy days are behind me,” she added.

Amanda Kate Album

Her second album, a self-titled five-track EP, was released last December. After losing her mom in 2020, Amanda wanted her next project to be lighthearted. She wrote and selected songs with her audience in mind, featuring country ballads like ‘Baby It’s You,’ by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Bob DiPiero. Another highlight is ‘Little I Got,’ an upbeat song written by Arlington singer-songwriter Maren Morris. That song reminds Amanda of traveling throughout Texas to watch her mom sing in honkytonks and clubs. A song she wrote with Eli and Amy Rhodes, “Little Girl,” has special meaning for Amanda, since it was written shortly after her daughter’s birth five years ago.

For the Aug. 19th concert, Amanda says “We are going to have a full band. I will be flying in most of my musicians out of Nashville and California for this event. We will probably feature “Walk” or “Little I Got” from the second album. Both of those are really fun to sing and perform with the full band.”

To enjoy more music and music videos of Amanda Kate Ferris, please visit her online at amandakatemusic.com.

Her Midlothian Summer Beats concert promises a mixture of deep, soulful songs and fun, danceable tunes. Concert goers are advised to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on the grass. Food will be available for purchase at the event.